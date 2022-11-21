Kearney could give $5M to rural health ed building at UNK

KEARNEY — The Kearney City Council on Tuesday will decide whether to contribute $5 million for the construction of the Rural Health Education Building at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

City Manager Michael Morgan said in a memo to council members that the 100,000-square-foot building will train physicians and other health care professionals to ease Nebraska’s chronic shortage of medical professionals.

According to University of Nebraska Medical Center statistics, Nebraska has a 4,000-nurse shortage, but the situation is even more worrisome regarding physicians. In 2015, UNMC and UNK teamed up to build and operate the Health Science Education Complex on the west campus at UNK. Supporters of that project believed that health professionals trained in rural Nebraska are more likely to practice in rural settings.

So far, 84% of HSEC graduates are remaining in rural Nebraska.

Hoping to build on the successful UNMC-UNK training based in Kearney, the University of Nebraska Board of Regents this spring approved the $85 million Rural Health Education Building at Kearney, and the Nebraska Legislature approved $50 million in American Rescue Plan funds as the state’s share of construction costs.

Now, UNMC and UNK are committed to raising the remaining $35 million.

In a memo to the City Council, Morgan explained how the city of Kearney would provide $5 million in support for the rural training facility.

“The city of Kearney, in its ongoing support and established relationship with UNK campus as well as the city’s acknowledgment of the critical health care shortages facing Nebraska, desires to pledge and allocate $5 million in funds over the course of 15 years.”

Morgan said the city would pledge to give $330,000 annually, beginning in fiscal year 2025, for the construction of the Rural Health Education Building.

The city of Kearney would pay the $330,000 per year for 14 years with the payment on the 15th year being $368,000.

Two-thirds of the payment would come from the city’s general fund with one-third of the payment coming from the city’s utility fund.

UNMC Chancellor Jeffrey Gold said the success of the rural health facility will require more than the commitment of $35 million. He told the Hub it will take a commitment from local doctors, nurses and other professionals to mentor and help train the new medical students.

The target to begin construction is 2023.

Morgan said he recommends approval of the city’s funding of $5 million for the Rural Health Education Building over 15 years, beginning in 2025.

Tuesday’s council meeting is open to the public and begins at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 18 E. 22nd St.