Kearney community gives back to nursing home after theft of birdhouses, feeders

KEARNEY — On Dec. 2, Mount Carmel Home had seven bird feeders, two birdhouses and a shepherd’s hook stolen from the nursing home’s grounds.

By the end of last week, Kearney and surrounding community members had donated over 100 bird feeders, several birdhouses, 600 pounds of bird seed and $600 in monetary donations to Mount Carmel.

“Not in my wildest dreams would I ever think that we would have even more than 10 bird feeders donated, but now we’re past 100 bird feeders and 600 pounds of food so far,” said administrator Emily Birdsley.

When a nursing home resident opened her blinds on the morning of Dec. 2, she immediately noticed one of her birdhouses and a bird feeder was missing. Initially, staff thought maybe the house and feeder blew away in the wind. When they went outside to see if they could find them, they noticed multiple feeders and houses missing around the building, Birdsley said.

The bird houses and bird feeders are a daily highlight for many of the residents, and it was immediately noticed when they were gone.

“Especially during the holiday season, it’s just a hard time for (residents). Some of them were at home by themselves last year and with their families, and now they aren’t able to do that anymore,” Birdsley said. “Being able to watch wildlife I think is something that they really enjoy. A lot of them grew up on farms, and now they’re here in this facility, and it’s just really different. Being able to watch life outside of their window in a place that’s pretty quiet, I think is something really valuable to them.”

A report of the theft was filed with the Kearney Police Department. While the nursing home does have cameras at the main entrance and inside the facility, they were not able to capture any suspicious activity on video.

Birdsley decided to post about the theft on the Mount Carmel Home Facebook page with the hope some of the residents’ family members would have extra bird feeders and houses to donate. The post was shared over 450 times on Facebook, and donations began pouring into the nursing home.

Eaton Corporation did a fundraiser amongst the staff and donated $300 in bird food and $300 in monetary donations. Johnson Landscape donated six birdfeeders and birdseed. Heartland Refrigeration has ordered 50 bird feeders, and Tabitha Hospice donated 10. Amherst Public Schools plans to make houses and feeders in their shop class, and many donations have been given anonymously.

With 62 residents at Mount Carmel Home, Birdsley said they will have enough bird feeders and houses to hang outside each resident’s window. With so many extra, they plan to continue to pay it forward by donating the surplus to other nursing homes in the area.

“I never had this dream before, but since it’s become so huge it would be cool if we made sure that every resident in a nursing home could have a birdhouse or bird feeder outside of their window. I think that would be kind of a fun initiative if it continues to grow,” Birdsley said.

In order to ensure the donated birdhouses and feeders aren’t stolen, the nursing home is having video cameras placed all around the facility and posting signs about surveillance. Once the cameras are installed, they will hang the feeders and houses.

Birdsley said they will often get donations of blankets or other items at the nursing home, but they don’t often receive birdhouses or bird feeders. Until now.

“We just want to say thank you to everyone in Kearney and the surrounding areas,” Birdsley said. “It’s just a really unique way to pay it forward, and the way that Kearney reacted to the situation was just amazing. ... Now all these residents are going to have a bird feeder outside their house, and the birds around here are going to be so happy.”