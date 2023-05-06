KEARNEY — The Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting donations and nominations for the 2023 Working Mother of the Year Award.

According to Chamber President and CEO Derek Rusher, an overwhelming number of nominations for the award were submitted the last five years.

"Each year, the Kearney Area Chamber is excited to honor a working mother who exemplifies the passion, leadership and resilience that make devoted parents great workers," Rusher said. "This mother succeeds at creating a vibrant, meaningful career while engaging fully with her family and community."

Those who donate to the 2023 Working Mother of the Year will be tagged in the social media post as well as a shoutout when the chamber surprises the winner, Rusher said.

Donors can drop off their item at the Chamber now until Friday, or they can email drusher@kearneycoc.org, and the chamber will pick up the donation.

Nominations for the 2023 Working Mother of the Year can be emailed to drusher@kearneycoc.org with their name, place of work and a short reason why they are worthy of the award.

After nominations are submitted, the chamber will draw a name at random on Friday and surprise the mom the following week after Mother’s Day weekend with a basket of goodies from Kearney chamber members.

Prior recipients include:

2018: Wendy Kreis.

2019: Amy Cope and Chelsea Feusner.

2020: Jordan Anderson.

2021: Lindsay Davis and Jordan Cochran.

2022: Ronda Johnson.