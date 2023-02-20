KEARNEY – Will $37.6 million in salaries and benefits be enough for Kearney Public Schools to avoid Nebraska’s teacher shortage?

The shortage is affecting more districts each year.

According to the Nebraska Department of Education, statewide more than 750 teaching positions are either vacant or filled by someone without qualifications.

Drew Blessing, president of the KPS Board of Education, said the compensation package approved for 2023-24 is definitely competitive. It sweetens the pay for new and experienced teachers and tosses in a unique incentive: 16 days of paid time off.

“Not many schools we’re aware of have this,” Blessing said about the PTO. “It’s a rather new concept to education. Typically schools give only two or three personal days and additional sick days.”

Kearney High School social studies instructor Kevin Witte said the salary and benefits package the Kearney Education Association negotiated with KPS contains elements that are attractive to teachers at any stage in their careers.

“All of those things are going to be attractive to our current staff and when we go to recruit replacements,” said Witte, who chaired the KEA’s negotiations team. He said when negotiations began in October, the consensus among board members, administrators and faculty was to build a competitive package to help attract and keep talented teachers.

“This year we really looked for opportunities to support recruitment and retention,” Witte said. “Both statewide and nationally, these concerns are definitely what we hope to avoid in our community.”

A study by the Nebraska Department of Education found that Nebraska schools had 769 positions that went unfilled with fully qualified personnel. More than 200 positions were simply left vacant. Almost 29% of the vacancies in 2022-23 were in districts with fewer than 500 students.

Blessing said KPS has been fortunate to avoid most of the effects of the state’s teacher shortage, but he said it pays to be proactive on recruitment and retention.

KPS Superintendent Jason Mundorf said in a prepared statement that the negotiations resulted in a number of tools to aid the district’s recruitment and retention.

“The teams kept a focus on the improvement of the existing work conditions for teachers in KPS while also making our school district more competitive in salary and benefits packages,” Mundorf said.

Personnel costs are the largest component of the KPS budget. According to Chris Loofe, the associate superintendent and director of finance for KPS, faculty salaries and benefits account for $36.7 million of KPS’ $68.1 million budget this year. It’s estimated that salaries and benefits for fiscal year 2023-24 will be $37,614,703 for 432 members of the KPS faculty.

The new salary schedule for 2023-24 has a base salary of $39,300, but under the negotiated settlement, new teachers will skip ahead to Step 3 on the schedule, which puts their salary at $42,837.

Teachers top out on the salary schedule at $87,376 if they have 15 years in the classroom and possess a master’s degree plus 45 hours.

Regardless if they are a beginning or veteran teacher, each faculty member will receive an extra $7,400. Labeled a “non-index salary,” the $7,400 has been a part of the KPS salary package for a number of years.

For faculty members who desire the family insurance option, KPS will increase the district contribution from $4,150 to $5,350.

For teachers joining the KPS faculty, all years of service will be accepted for new hires. Extracurricular stipends for coaches and activity sponsors will increase by 1%. Also, KPS is increasing activity workers' pay to $16 per hour.

“We believe these efforts will pay incredible dividends going forward for years to come, allowing our district to attract and retain the best teachers possible for our students,” Mundorf said. “I was so impressed with the commitment to this process and the results yielded!”

Kearney’s peers Part of the negotiations process requires that school districts compare their salaries and benefits to districts of comparable size. Compensation must be within 98% to 102% of comparable districts. Although Kearney has completed its negotiated settlement with the faculty bargaining group, other districts in the array still are negotiating. The group of districts that makes up KPS’ array are: North Platte, Columbus, Fremont, Norfolk, Elkhorn, Grand Island, Hastings and Gretna.

Witte said KPS teachers are grateful for the negotiated settlement. “There’s a lot of appreciation for everybody involved, KPS, the faculty and administration.”

“We’ve been pretty lucky,” Blessing said. “We’re not seeing the ill effects of the teacher shortage yet, but other parts of the state are having problems, so we really wanted to review our compensation package. In terms of the base pay and insurance, this package is very competitive in our array.”