KEARNEY — A Kearney woman allegedly attempted to take advantage of a paralyzed man with dementia while working as his caregiver.

Katie Cunningham, 34, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony criminal attempt — abuse of a vulnerable adult. A warrant was issued for her arrest on Monday, and she was arrested and lodged at Buffalo County Jail on Tuesday.

The arrest affidavit outlines the case:

On Dec. 1, 2022, a woman reported to police suspicious activity on her father's banking account. There were several unauthorized transactions on his bank account to Venmo, Google and Cunningham's Capital One account. The victim and his daughter have never opened a Venmo or Google account in his name. They also did not authorize any payments to Cunningham's Capital One account. The transactions began around Nov. 27, 2022 and continued until Nov. 30, 2022.

Investigators confirmed that a Capital One credit card was applied for and approved with the name, social security number, phone, phone number and mailing address of Cunningham using the victim's bank account.

The victim is a vulnerable senior adult due to his dementia and severe spinal injury that requires him to have a constant caregiver. He is paralyzed from the chest down. Cunningham was the current hired caregiver for the victim at the time of these incidents.

Cunningham is scheduled to appear in Buffalo County Court for a preliminary hearing on July 26. Her bond is set at 10% of $5,000.