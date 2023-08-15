COLUMBUS — Nebraska Public Power District crews were emptying water out of the Kearney Canal system starting Saturday to conduct maintenance activities.

During inspection of the canal system, NPPD crews identified a small leak on a bank of the canal and will be emptying water from the canal system so maintenance work can be completed.

f work goes as planned, NPPD estimates it will take roughly a week to complete the work and begin refilling water in the canal system back to normal levels, according to an NPPD press release.