HALL COUNTY — A Kearney business owner has been charged in Hall County Court with felony theft of $5,000 or more.

According to an arrest affidavit, Joshua Madsen, 40, went to a rural Hall County residence upon request to give the resident a written quote to replace the roof of the house. The resident wrote Madsen a check for $16,692 on Aug. 19, 2022 to pay for materials for the roofing job. After receiving the check, Madsen told the resident that he would complete the roofing job within 10-14 days.

Madsen allegedly cashed the check and never completed the roofing job.

The resident tried to contact Madsen several times by phone and by going to his residence in Kearney, but he was not able to make contact with him, according to the arrest affidavit. Deputy Hall County Sheriff Travis Sturgill also attempted to contact Madsen by phone, but the number was disconnected. Madsen was arrested on May 19 after a warrant for his arrest was issued on March 23.

This is not the first time that Madsen, the sole proprietor of Madsen Roofing and Exteriors LLC, has been in legal trouble. In the past four years, Madsen and his business have been sued five times in civil court in Nebraska.

Madsen has another open criminal case against him as well. In Buffalo County Court, Madsen is charged with two misdemeanor counts of shoplifting $500 or less. The shoplifting allegedly occurred on Jan. 27, 2023, and Feb. 2, 2023, at Menards in Kearney.

Madsen Roofing and Exteriors has an “F” rating on the Better Business Bureau website, and it is not BBB accredited. Two complaints are listed on the website. One complaint alleges that Madsen accepted money from the customer to buy siding materials for their home on March 3, 2021. However, the complaint alleges that Madsen never completed the job or returned the money, and he stopped answering the customer's messages on April 27, 2021. The second complaint alleges that on April 12, 2021 the customer paid Madsen to replace their roof and gutters and repair a piece of siding. Madsen allegedly delayed the job several times before stopping all communication with the customer, and he allegedly never returned the money.

Madsen’s business was administratively dissolved by the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office on June 15, 2021 for failing to file its 2021 biennial report and pay the filing fee. Because it was administratively dissolved, the business is only allowed to carry on activities necessary to wind up its activities and liquidate its assets. Madsen's charge of felony theft in Hall County stems from a business transaction that occurred more than a year after his business was dissolved by the state.

What does administrative dissolution mean? According to the Nebraska Secretary of State's Office, a limited liability company that has been administratively dissolved continues to exist but may only wind up its activities and liquidate its assets. The company may apply to the Secretary of State for reinstatement, however. If the company is reinstated, the reinstatement takes effect as of the date of the administrative dissolution, so the company may resume its activities as if the dissolution never occurred. If a company continues to operate without applying for reinstatement, possible repercussions could include the members or managers of the company becoming personally liable for the actions of the business, the name of the company could become available for use by another business and the company would not be able to receive a certificate of good standing from the Secretary of State's Office. This certificate is typically needed when engaging in financial transactions, such as purchasing property, opening a bank account or financing a purchase. Madsen Roofing and Exteriors LLC was administratively dissolved on June 15, 2021 and has not applied for reinstatement, according to records from the Secretary of State's Office.

A job never completed

Former Kearney resident Justin McClintic bought a house at 211 W. 32nd St. in February 2019 knowing that it would need some work. Ridge ventilation needed to be installed, but McClintic wasn't comfortable cutting a hole through the roof on his own. So, a little more than a year and a half later, he hired Madsen Roofing and Exteriors to complete the job.

On Oct. 13, 2020, when Madsen was giving McClintic an estimate on the ridge ventilation, McClintic said Madsen noticed some hail damage on the roof and offered to fix that as well. According to Buffalo County Court records, Madsen gave McClintic an estimate of $8,582.10 to replace shingles, ridge ventilation, gutters, downspouts and facia on McClintic's Kearney residence. McClintic paid Madsen the full amount of the estimate.

According to court documents, on Oct. 13, 2020, Madsen gave McClintic an estimate of $9,949.95 for siding replacement at his Kearney residence. On June 4, 2021, after Madsen's crew completed the roofing job, McClintic paid Madsen $6,900 for siding materials in advance of the work being done.

McClintic said Madsen never completed any work on the siding nor did he give McClintic any siding materials. McClintic said he kept receiving delay messages from Madsen, and then Madsen stopped communicating with him entirely.

Court records indicate that even though Madsen's crew completed the roofing job, the crew failed to do work on the residence's gutters and facia, which were valued at $1,305.40 on the original estimate. Madsen did not refund McClintic this amount, and he never refunded McClintic $6,900 for the siding job that he did not complete, according to court documents.

By the time McClintic decided to settle the matter in civil court, he was in the process of moving to Blair and had to hire and pay for a lawyer in Kearney. He said the county impounded Madsen's vehicle to get Madsen to pay him back. Court records indicate that Madsen's vehicle was returned to him after he paid the debts owed to McClintic on March 1, 2022.

Additionally, McClintic noted some unsafe and odd practices by Madsen's workers. While Madsen's crew was completing work on McClintic's roof, McClintic noticed on his Ring camera that the crew was climbing onto his roof by standing on the edge of a dump trailer and boosting each other up. McClintic said he texted Madsen a screenshot from his Ring camera of the workers and asked why they weren't using a ladder. He said Madsen later texted a picture of a ladder and said they had found a ladder. The ladder was from McClintic's shed, which McClintic said he never gave Madsen's crew permission to use.

McClintic said Madsen seemed like a nice guy, like everything was going well, but said that something seemed to have happened between the roofing job and the siding job that was never completed.

“I would definitely not recommend him from my experience," McClintic said.

Because McClintic was moving before his civil court case was settled, in September 2021 he sold his Kearney residence without the siding done. “Who knows what the real cost was to me, to the value of the house not being done,” McClintic said. “If it would’ve been more curb appeal, it would have sold faster for more money."

History of legal trouble

Madsen's other civil court cases stem from similar incidents.

According to Buffalo County District Court records, on June 3, 2020, Madsen was hired to install a new roof on Qdoba at 2414 Second Ave. in Kearney. Madsen agreed to install the new roof for $25,200. Madsen was paid $13,000 by MINE LLC, which owns the property on which Qdoba is built, as an advance payment to purchase materials.

Madsen allegedly attempted to complete the roof replacement but did so in a defective, deficient and negligent manner, according to court documents. Madsen’s work allegedly caused the roof to leak excessively, causing damage to Qdoba’s building as well as property inside the building and forcing the restaurant to temporarily close. The defective roof replacement also allegedly caused all the new roofing materials to be unusable.

According to court documents, Madsen failed to use the advance payment from MINE LLC for the roofing materials. A construction lien was placed on the property by the roofing materials provider as a result, and the roofing materials provider filed a lawsuit to foreclose the construction lien. MINE LLC paid the cost of the roofing materials to the provider, according to court documents.

Court documents noted MINE LLC suffered damages totaling $47,336.37. K-H Enterprises Inc., which leases 2414 Second Ave. from MINE LLC and operates the Qdoba restaurant on the property, suffered damages totaling $27,170.78.

In response to the complaints filed against him in Buffalo County District Court, Madsen alleged that he was not allowed to finish the job and requested the rest of the agreed-upon payment for his work in the amount of $12,200, plus late fees, according to court documents.

His late fee rate is 3.5% every 30 days, which MINE LLC and K-H Enterprises Inc. allege is an illegal rate of interest and would constitute usury, as it would amount to approximately 42% interest per year.

MINE LLC and K-H Enterprises Inc. allege that Madsen claimed to have completed his work and refused to do repairs to the leaky roof. They allege damage to property occurred after Madsen claimed to have completed his work and more damages ensued when Madsen refused to correct his defective work.

Because the civil case is ongoing, K-H Enterprises Inc. owner Reed Miller declined to comment on his experience with Madsen Roofing and Exteriors.

The other two civil court cases against Madsen have been closed. In Nebraska Furniture Mart Inc. v. Madsen in Douglas County Court, court records indicate Madsen purchased eight furniture items through a revolving charge agreement dated April 4, 2020. The revolving charge agreement meant that Madsen had possession of the items, but Nebraska Furniture Mart retained a security interest in the items until they were fully paid off. Madsen allegedly prematurely stopped making payments and failed to pay $4,561.51 of the agreement.

Madsen did not appear in court for the hearing, so the case was closed as uncontested default. On June 8, 2022, Douglas County Judge Darryl R. Lowe granted Nebraska Furniture Mart $4,561.51 plus interest from July 10, 2021 at 18% per year as well as court costs totaling $70.72 and post-judgment interest at 18% per year.

In Mead Lumber - Kearney v. Joshua Madsen in Buffalo County Court, Madsen was accused of receiving goods and services totaling $23,474.81 from Mead Lumber over the span of several months without paying. Mead Lumber wanted the money for their goods and services, but Madsen allegedly refused to give them the money owed. The case was dismissed without prejudice by Buffalo County Judge Gerald Jorgensen Jr. on July 15, 2022 for lack of activity in the case.

Madsen was released from Hall County Jail on May 22 after posting bail set at 10% of $10,000. He will appear in Hall County Court for a preliminary hearing on June 20.