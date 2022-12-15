Kearney business drive pushes Goodfellows tally to $59,675

KEARNEY — The Kearney business community again demonstrated its generosity when Goodfellows volunteers visited on Friday.

The 196 donations received during the Goodfellows business drive totaled $37,855. That is enough to push the 2022 tally to $59,675.

“We live in such a phenomenal community. It cares about its people, no matter what else is going on,” said Brad Holbrook, who has chaired the Goodfellows’ business drive for the past three years.

“Times are tough, but people still are ready to give, kicking in and taking care of everybody else,” Holbrook added. “I was really excited when I did all the tallying after the drive.”

About 40 volunteers collected donations during the Dec. 9 drive. Holbrook said he was impressed to see many of the volunteers bring their own donations. Some collected money from their employers.

It was the third year in a row for volunteers to canvass for donations on a Friday. In the past donations were collected on Saturdays, but Holbrook said business owners are more likely to be working on Fridays. He said when they see it’s Goodfellows visiting their businesses, they are ready to donate.

Money given to Goodfellows makes it possible to give needy kids gifts on Christmas. Last year 1,300 kids received gifts from Goodfellows. The organization also will help kids throughout the year with milk, school supplies, warm clothes and winter coats.

On Sunday, Goodfellows volunteers will wrap gifts beginning at 1 p.m. at the Exhibition Building at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.

On Christmas morning, Dec. 25, volunteers will gather at the Exhibition Building. Deliveries will begin at 8 a.m.

Many families have made wrapping and delivery a traditional part of their holiday traditions. In addition to helping wrap and deliver, supporters can help by donating to Goodfellows.

There are several ways to donate:

Drop off — Deliver your donation directly to the Kearney Hub office at 13 E. 22nd St.

Mail — Send your donation to Goodfellows, c/o Kearney Hub, P.O. Box 1888, Kearney, NE 68848.

Online — Visit the Goodfellows website at goodfellows.cc.

Unless requested otherwise, all donations are published.

The following donations were made during the Dec. 9 business drive:

The following donations were made during the Dec. 9 business drive:

In memory of Hanny and Alia Arram, from Essam and Barbara Arram, $5,000, Tarik Arram, Courtney, Essam and Sophia Arram, Camil, Nadia, Laila, Emily and Amir Saadi; Lowe Trust, $200; Andrea Lowe, $200; The Big L, $400; Sims Shop EZ, $100; Steve and Faylin Linden, $100; Tim and Tracey Shada, $100; Five Points Bank, $100; Gateway Farm Expo, $250; Kearney Tire and Auto, $250; Tim & Lanny's Auto Center Inc., $25; Kearney Quality Sew & Vac Inc., $25; JR's Western Inc., $200.

