KEARNEY — The color of a chicken’s earlobes will determine what color of eggs they produce.

As Kearney families dye Easter eggs this weekend, that is one fact their third graders might share with them. It was just one of the many pieces of agricultural knowledge third grade students learned during the Life on the Farm event hosted by Nebraska Extension in Buffalo County.

Over 600 students from Kearney Public Schools and surrounding Kearney communities will attend the event this week and next week at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.

The Life on the Farm event has been held for about 20 years in Buffalo County. It gives students the chance to learn about agriculture and where their food originates, said Kerry Elsen, 4-H Youth Development Educator.

“Agriculture is a huge part of all our lives. One, because we use products every day. We’re eating them, we’re using them in other fashions of life as well. And then for Nebraska, especially, agriculture is our biggest industry, and you don’t have to be involved in production to be a part of that. It’s a great exposure for them to understand what’s all involved. Even if you don’t want to be a farmer, there are a ton of other opportunities that are still very much agriculture related,” Elsen explained.

Students visited nine different sessions and received hands-on instruction on topics like corn, poultry, soybeans, sheep, swine, beef, horses and dairy. They also participated in a Farm Challenge.

The event isn’t the first time many of the students have interacted with Elsen. Throughout the year, she visits many Buffalo County classrooms to give more in-depth lessons on agriculture.

“We’ve spent a whole year talking about a number of these things more in depth than what they get here. ... For some of them, it’s the first time to be close to some of the animals that we have,” Elsen said. “To see the reaction and for them to really pull the understanding together of, ‘My hamburger used to maybe look somewhat like that.' ... It’s really nice to be able to see them begin to understand.”

Northeast Elementary School third grader Fionna Howell had learned about many of aspects of agriculture in her previous lessons with Elsen, but she was excited to interact with horses at the event. Her classmate, Mylo Cumming, learned that soy sauce comes from soybeans, and he loved seeing the different breeds of chickens.

Terry McMillan of Riverdale has volunteered for many years at Life on the Farm, giving students roping lessons. He enjoys helping each student “walk away a winner.”

“It shapes the kids and gives them a chance to do something they haven’t done before,” he said about the event.

Life on the Farm at Buffalo County Fairgrounds Bob Chop, Bayer Crop Science, teaching students on farm equipment .jpg Brianna Brown teaching students about cows.jpg Cow station wide shot.jpg Fiona Howell throwing lasso.jpg Jill Schubauer teaching students about the colour of eggs.jpg Emersyn Hughes leading pony.jpg Kinsley Walter p2.jpg Faye mattson.jpg Fiona Howell learning lassowing. jpg.jpg Fiona Howell.jpg Ice cream .jpg Kids looking at chickens and roosters.jpg Kinsley Walter.jpg Mylo Cumming giving lassoing a shot .jpg Mylo Cumming.jpg Rooster.jpg Scottish Highland Cows.jpg Sequence 01.00_01_59_04.Still010.jpg Student raising hand to ask question about chickens and eggs..jpg Students brushing cows.jpg Students feeding the horses .jpg Tate Slack and Greyson Bishop learning about farming equipment.jpg