 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Kearney area police operation nets 2 drug, weapons arrests

  • 0

Kearney Police Department Lieutenant Kevin Thompson recalls his strangest calls during his 28-year career with the department. Lt. Thompson is being promoted to the rank of captain.

KEARNEY — Two arrests were made Tuesday when law officers executed a search warrant for drugs and weapons at Valley View Trailer Park in east Kearney.

Those arrested are:

• Zachary R. Walker, 20, arrested on three counts of felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, one count of felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and one count of felony possession of a firearm while in violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.

Stephanie Angulo

Stephanie Angulo

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

• Stephanie E. Angulo, 33, arrested on one count of felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, one count of felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, one count of felony possession of a firearm while in violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act and one count of felony possession of money used or intended to be used in violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.

People are also reading…

A press release from the Kearney Police Department provided additional details about the arrests.

On Tuesday at approximately 8:15 a.m., the Kearney Police Department, along with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, FBI and Tri-Cities Drug Enforcement Team (TRIDENT), served a search warrant at Valley View Trailer Park #273.

KPD and the Nebraska State Patrol had received information regarding alleged ongoing drug activity and possible weapons violations occurring at that residence.

Working together with TRIDENT, a search warrant was obtained and served Tuesday morning at the residence. As a result of the search warrant, the two occupants of the residence — Walker and Angulo — were arrested and jailed on multiple charges.

The Kearney Police/Buffalo County Emergency Service Unit, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, TRIDENT and Buffalo County Attorney’s Office all assisted with the investigation.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA’s Orion Spacecraft overtakes Apollo 13 distance record

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News