Kearney area police operation nets 2 drug, weapons arrests

KEARNEY — Two arrests were made Tuesday when law officers executed a search warrant for drugs and weapons at Valley View Trailer Park in east Kearney.

Those arrested are:

• Zachary R. Walker, 20, arrested on three counts of felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, one count of felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and one count of felony possession of a firearm while in violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.

• Stephanie E. Angulo, 33, arrested on one count of felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, one count of felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, one count of felony possession of a firearm while in violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act and one count of felony possession of money used or intended to be used in violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.

A press release from the Kearney Police Department provided additional details about the arrests.

On Tuesday at approximately 8:15 a.m., the Kearney Police Department, along with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, FBI and Tri-Cities Drug Enforcement Team (TRIDENT), served a search warrant at Valley View Trailer Park #273.

KPD and the Nebraska State Patrol had received information regarding alleged ongoing drug activity and possible weapons violations occurring at that residence.

Working together with TRIDENT, a search warrant was obtained and served Tuesday morning at the residence. As a result of the search warrant, the two occupants of the residence — Walker and Angulo — were arrested and jailed on multiple charges.

The Kearney Police/Buffalo County Emergency Service Unit, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, TRIDENT and Buffalo County Attorney’s Office all assisted with the investigation.