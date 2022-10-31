 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Kearney-area high schools compete at state band competition

  • 0
UNK Band Day Holdrege Band

Holdrege High School received first place in the Class B division at the UNK Band Day Parade and Competition. They received the top rating of I at the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association State Marching Band Competition recently held in Kearney.

 UNK COMMUNICATIONS, COURTESY

KEARNEY — Kearney-area high school bands recently competed in the 37th annual Nebraska State Bandmasters Association State Marching Band Competition in Kearney.

The NSBA selects three sites in Nebraska to host the event each year. This is the fifth year in a row that KHS has been chosen to host the event. Each band receives a rating of I, II or III. Twenty-two bands competed at the Kearney competition this year.

Kearney-area bands received the following ratings: Kearney Catholic, I; Cozad, II; Minden, I; Holdrege, I; Lexington, I; and Kearney High, I.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two structures lost in fire near Naponee

Two structures lost in fire near Naponee

The fire traveled in a northeast direction and burnt approximately 6,700 acres, including at least two structures. There were no residences destroyed, and no significant injuries have been reported.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

What to expect if you visit Dracula’s Castle in Romania

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News