Kearney-area high schools compete at state band competition

KEARNEY — Kearney-area high school bands recently competed in the 37th annual Nebraska State Bandmasters Association State Marching Band Competition in Kearney.
The NSBA selects three sites in Nebraska to host the event each year. This is the fifth year in a row that KHS has been chosen to host the event. Each band receives a rating of I, II or III. Twenty-two bands competed at the Kearney competition this year.
Kearney-area bands received the following ratings: Kearney Catholic, I; Cozad, II; Minden, I; Holdrege, I; Lexington, I; and Kearney High, I.