Kearney area elementary, middle school students invited to compete in chess tournament

KEARNEY – The Horizon Middle School Chess Club will be hosting a chess tournament next week in Kearney.

The tournament will be from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Horizon Middle School library. Students in grades 3-8 can register to participate at https://forms.gle/fgfrvkzvfwvg445ts. Registration is $5 per student, and the deadline to register is Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The format of the tournament is six-round Swiss system, which means all players will get to play all six rounds. Each play will have 20 minutes per game. Lunch is not provided, but concessions will be available for purchase.

For more information, contact Roan Howard at roahoward@kearneycats.com.

