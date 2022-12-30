Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce sets Jan. 30 banquet date

KEARNEY – The Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 104th annual meeting Jan. 30 at the Younes Conference Center North.

This celebration will highlight the teamwork and dedication that has built the foundation for success at the Chamber as well as recognizing the accomplishments of the Kearney area business community and honored guests.

The evening will kick off by recognizing the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce’s outgoing board member Ken Mehlin, executive vice president of Bruning Bank. This will be followed by the traditional passing of the gavel from the 2022 chair of the board, Doug Brummels, to the 2023 chair of the board, Bill Calhoun, president and CEO of Kearney Regional Medical Center.

This year’s keynote speaker is Joy Kapheim, an experienced community leader with a history of working collaboratively and independently in for-profit businesses and nonprofit organizations.

She was the former executive director of the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce. She has developed and led nationally recognized community-driven leadership programs, young professional programs and also has built and led a diverse sales force of more than 1,000 individuals across the U.S., Canada and Australia.

Many of these programs helped with her community's attraction and retention efforts, and connected people to their community by identifying areas they found passion in serving.

Joy’s ability to relate with others both in person and virtually has helped her create a thriving culture. She has a faith-based approach and emotionally centered leadership philosophy.

She puts people first in everything she does and is a true servant leader. Joy helps individuals and teams build their leadership skills and cultures, and create much needed community.

The evening will conclude with the awards ceremony, which will recognize the recipients of the following awards for 2022: Friend of Kearney, Youth Friend of Kearney, Leadership Kearney Distinguished Alumni, Young Professional of the Year, New Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year and Outstanding Business of the Year.

Tickets are available until Jan. 23. Individual tickets are $75, and a table for 10 is $700 (fees and taxes not included). To purchase tickets, please visit www.kearneycoc.org/annual-meeting.

Visit the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce website for more information related to the KACC 104th annual meeting. Follow KACC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn for more updates on this event.