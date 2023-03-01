KEARNEY – A Kearney man is in custody in connection to a pair of business burglaries in the city.

John Forrest, 55, was arrested as an alleged suspect in two of the four reported burglaries, at Jersey's Sports Bar and Grill and Upper Room Brewery, according to the Kearney Police Department.

Over the course of Tuesday morning, a total of four burglaries were reported at businesses in the north part of the city as well as one in the downtown area, police said. A preliminary investigation indicates the burglaries occurred during the overnight hours from Feb. 27 to the early morning hours of Feb. 28.

The four businesses that were burglarized are:

Papa John’s, 5611 2nd Avenue.

Jersey’s Sports Bar and Grill, 5012 3rd Avenue.

Upper Room Brewery, 1540 W. 56th Street.

Simply Blessed, 2207 Central Avenue.

Authorities continue to investigate each burglary, searching for evidence.

According to Lund Company records, Forrest is the maintenance technician at Sterling Apartments in Kearney.

Witnesses or anyone with information on this investigation or video in these areas are asked to contact the Kearney Police Department at 308-237-2104, Buffalo County Crime Stoppers at 308-237-3424 or through the See It Say It Send It App.