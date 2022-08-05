 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kearney announces season changes for pools, marinas, programs

  • Updated
  • 0
First day of swimming at Harmon Pool

Back-to-school hours are coming to the pool at Harmon Park. The Kearney Park and Recreation Department is bringing that change and others with fall approaching.

 KEARNEY HUB FILE

KEARNEY — Fall is approaching, and the city of Kearney’s Park and Recreation Department has issued several announcements regarding the end of the season for the city’s various aquatics facilities and programs.

• Swimming pools: Centennial Pool’s last day will be Tuesday. Harmon Pool will begin back-to-school hours on Thursday. Back-to-school hours are as follows: 4:30-7:30 p.m. weekdays and 1-7 p.m. weekends. Harmon Pool’s last day will be Aug. 21.

• Marinas: Yanney Swan Shoppe and Cottonmill Yacht Club will open from noon-7 p.m. on weekends only starting today (Saturday). Both Yanney and Cottonmill’s marinas will close for the season on Aug. 21.

• Aqua programs: The last day of Aqua Fitness at Centennial Pool was Friday. Water walking and lap swimming at Harmon Pool will end on Wednesday.

The Kearney Park and Recreation Office is available with more information at 308-237-4644.

