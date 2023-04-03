EDITORS NOTE: Today's story is the first of two installments about the 20-year history of KAAPA Co-op. The risk to farmer-investors 20 years ago was substantial, but it has paid off with increased profits and demand for corn and ethanol. On Tuesday, see how KAAPA's assets have diversified to strengthen the farmer-investors' position.

MINDEN — South-central Nebraska farmers who formed the KAAPA (Kearney Area Ag Producers Alliance) Co-op more than 20 years ago had big dreams about building an ethanol plant that would help them keep more of the value from their corn.

They never imagined KAAPA holdings today that include ownership of ethanol plants at Minden and Ravenna, a grain elevator at Elm Creek and investments in other plants in Nebraska, Minnesota, Ohio and North Dakota.

"At that time, farming was not very profitable," said Grady Koch of Upland, who was involved in KAAPA when the ethanol plant idea was born. "It was hard to make ends meet."

So the goal of KAAPA Co-op participants was to make more money on every bushel of corn they grew, either from sales of value-added ethanol or higher corn prices resulting from the competition generated by a new local buyer.

"The intent of the KAAPA Co-op was for the farmers to get a bigger piece of what American consumers paid for their food," said LaMoine Smith, a Minden farmer now living at Denton. "... There are a lot of our owners (shareholders) who have said they wouldn't be farmers today without their shares in the company. Others said they were saved by a higher price for corn."

Smith, who was one of the original area farmers involved in KAAPA, said there were earlier ideas to bring value-added businesses to the Kearney area. Farmers and other agribusiness professionals first put in a bid for a food-grade corn processing plant proposed by Frito-Lay in Nebraska.

The company chose a site at Gothenburg.

Trying again

Although that effort ended, interest in a value-added venture by the KAAPA group grew.

Soon there were 20 board members — four each from Kearney, Buffalo, Phelps and Dawson counties, plus four at-large. They include the four men who have been KAAPA officers from the beginning: Paul Kenney of Amherst, president; Smith, vice-president; Rod Gangwish of Shelton, secretary; and Steve Mercer of Kearney, treasurer.

The other current board members are Andy Tomsen of Minden; Gerald Forsythe of Wheeling, Illinois; Scott McPheeters of Gothenburg; and Craig Weber of Kearney.

"We tried high-oil corn, chickpeas and making pulp out of cornstalks," Smith said. "Then somebody said, 'Let's try building an ethanol plant.'"

Fundraising focused on farmer investors who would contribute cash and also pledge to deliver at least 10,000 bushels of corn annually or buy a certain amount of wet distillers grain, the livestock feed co-product of ethanol production, from the KAAPA plant.

Tomsen, an initial investor, said, "When we bought our original share, we were feeding cattle at the time so our (pledge) was in the feedstock share."

"We thought the plant was a good idea and we'd invest in it a little bit. We hoped that it worked and we made enough money to stay in business," he added.

Koch was part of the effort to drum up investment support by holding public meetings to describe the ethanol project to prospective shareholders and taking a busload of farmers to an existing plant.

There was a "media blast" through which KAAPA invited one journalist each from the Kearney Hub, NTV and KRVN on a one-day airplane trip, led by Koch, to Benson, Minnesota. An operating ethanol plant there was built by Fagan Inc., the contractor chosen for the Minden project.

"Farmers did not have a lot of money to invest then, and it was a totally new idea for those who came on board," Koch said, "but if it wasn't going to be farmer controlled, we weren't going to do it."

An early step was hiring an attorney to consult with the Nebraska Department of Banking about details to form a limited liability corporation, which was done in February 2001.

Smith remembers the day when the size and importance of the Minden plant project really hit him.

Although $18 million had been raised from KAAPA Ethanol LLC investors/shareholders, plant construction required borrowing a lot more. Kenney had a schedule conflict on the day he planned to go to First National Bank of Omaha to sign the ethanol plant loan papers, so he asked Smith to step in as vice president.

"On the way home, I thought, holy crap, I just put my name on a loan for $32 million," Smith recalled.

Also vital to the project were tax-increment financing for five years from the city of Minden and state tax incentives per gallon of ethanol produced.

KAAPA Ethanol Commodities LLC history February 2001 - Formation of KAAPA Ethanol LLC. September 2002 - Initiated Minden plant construction (Fagen/ICM design). November 2003 - Started operations – 40 million gallon capacity. December 2004 - Became Renewable Products Marketing Group (RMPG) equity owner. July 2006 - Completed expansion/debottlenecking at Minden plant – 60 million gallon capacity. June 2007 - Purchased KAAPA Grains at Elm Creek from a Mitsubishi Corp. subsidiary. October 2009 - Purchased an interest in the Janesville, Minnesota, ethanol plant from VersaSun bankruptcy (Fagen/ICM design) – 100 million gallon capacity. September 2010 - Purchased controlling interest in Lima, Ohio, ethanol plant. January 2013 - Created KAAPA Ethanol Holdings LLC. December 2013 - Purchased an interest in Hankinson Renewable Energy plant at Hankinson, North Dakota, from Murphy Oil – 130 million gallon capacity. March 2016 - KAAPA Ethanol at Minden reaches 80 million gallon capacity. September 2016 - Ravenna ethanol plant purchased from Abengoa. November 2017 - Expansion increases Ravenna plant to 110 million gallons. October 2018 - Groundbreaking for new Kearney for KAAPA Ethanol Holdings building that was completed in early 2020. May 2019 - Debottlenecking increases Ravenna plant to 135 million gallons. February 2023 - KAAPA Partners Aurora LLC agreement completed for KAAPA to operate the Aurora Co-op ethanol plant.

Getting started

Plant construction started in September 2002 on land purchased by KAAPA west of Minden at the southeast corner of the intersection of highways 6 and 44. The first ethanol was processed in November 2003.

Smith said the start-up was so successful that the shareholders' corn delivery and distillers purchase requirements were dropped after two years.

Koch said the most challenging part early on was to get enough buyers for the wet distillers grain. The project's feasibility plan was to source local corn, process the ethanol and sell the distillers wet to area livestock producers so that another $3 million-$4 million or more wasn't required for equipment to dry it for shipping.

Livestock feeders were reluctant to try distillers grain at first, Koch said, even though the "recipe" is tremendous. That hesitancy dissolved over the years as the proven feed value of distillers grains became accepted.

When asked if he had imagined anything like KAAPA Ethanol today when the Minden plant was under construction 20 years ago, Koch said, "No. We all had dreams, but even our dreams didn't meet where we're at today. It has been an unbelievable ride."

"To be a part of that, I loved every minute of it," he added.

Tomsen thought the business might expand, but certainly not to the degree seen in two decades. He said new investment and partnership opportunities were revealed as KAAPA officials met people in an ethanol marketing group and other related businesses.

Koch said KAAPA Co-op was chasing ethanol before ethanol was cool and benefitted from good timing on several fronts. One unexpected boost came when President George W. Bush, an oil man from Texas, backed ethanol.

As for the economic impacts, Smith said, "The numbers would be phenomenal for how much just the (Minden) plant has meant to the area economy."