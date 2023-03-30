KEARNEY — A suspect in the burglaries of two Kearney businesses is now facing more charges.

John Forrest, 55, was arrested earlier this month in connection to the burglaries at Jersey’s Sports Bar and Grill and Upper Room Brewery. He was charged in Buffalo County Court with two counts of burglary and one count of theft by unlawful taking (value of more than $5,000).

According to an arrest affidavit filed Monday in Buffalo County Court, Forrest has been charged with an additional charge of burglary of Papa John’s, 5611 Second Ave., and attempted burglary of Caribou Coffee, 5204 Second Ave. Both charges are felonies.

Judge Gerald R. Jorgensen Jr. set a bond of $20,000 cash or surety. Forrest was lodged in Buffalo County Detention Center.

Kearney Police Department was dispatched to four commercial burglaries Feb. 28 in Kearney. Burglaries at Papa John’s, Jersey’s Sports Bar and Grill, Upper Room Brewery and Simply Blessed Boutique occurred during the overnight hours from Feb. 27 to the early morning hours of Feb. 28. The burglary at Simply Blessed Boutique in downtown Kearney is not believed to be related to the other burglaries, according to the arrest affidavit.

The arrest affidavit outlines the case against Forrest for the new charges:

On March 2, employees of Caribou Coffee reported an attempted break-in that had occurred at 3:41 a.m. Feb. 28. The business is situated with Hy-Vee Gas and Hy-Vee Car Wash. Video surveillance from the business showed a male wearing a blue, hooded, zip-up jacket, a light-colored stocking hat, gloves, gray pants and black shoes throwing a rock at the south glass door of the business multiple times. The suspect was unable to gain entry. Entry at the three other locations was made by a rock thrown through locked glass exterior doors.

Video surveillance footage from Caribou Coffee and Upper Room Brewery was compared, and the suspect in both locations was shown wearing identical clothing. The location of the business is also in close proximity to the three other burglarized businesses.

During the investigation at Papa John’s, an officer took photographs of shoe impressions at the scene. Comparisons of the impressions and the tread of the “George” pair of shoes seized during a search warrant of Forrest’s apartment appeared to have the same tread pattern.

Forrest is scheduled to appear April 10 in Buffalo County Court.