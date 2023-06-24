KEARNEY — Magician Jeff Quinn is bringing his magic show to Kearney Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

During his show, kids (and adults) will be joining together and using their own voices to help make incredible magic. This show features all-new magic tricks, plenty of audience participation and great family-friendly humor.

As a bonus, some tricks have messages about friendship, kindness and reading.

A professional entertainer since 1991, Quinn has performed all across the United States at schools, colleges, fairs and festivals. The performance is free and open to the public.