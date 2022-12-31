January murder top crime, public safety story of 2022

KEARNEY — A Lexington man was murdered in January in Kearney, making it the top crime and public safety story of 2022.

At about 8:38 p.m. on Jan. 16, Kearney Police Department officers responded to 823 W. 23rd St. for a report of gunshots in the area. Multiple witnesses heard several gunshots fired and saw one person possibly struck.

Witnesses reported seeing other subjects running away from the area and getting into a car and leaving the area.

Shortly after the initial call, two adult males arrived at Good Samaritan’s emergency room with apparent gunshot wounds. Jared M. Shinpaugh, 31, of Lexington, died from his injuries.

Joshua Morris and Mariah Chamberlin were wanted for questioning in connection to the murder, and they were arrested 10 days later in Grand Island. Records detailing their involvement in the case are sealed.

In October, Joshua Morris, 19, and Mariah Chamberlin, 21, both pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court to felony possession of marijuana more than one pound in connection to the death of Shinpaugh.

Zach Walker, 20, of Shelton was also convicted of two counts of felony attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in connection to the murder. In exchange for his no contest plea, three similar counts were dismissed along with charges of possession of a defaced firearm and possession of marijuana more than one pound, all felonies.

Also charged in Buffalo County in connection to the murder are:

— Romeo Chambers, 25, of Hastings is wanted on a Buffalo County warrant for second-degree murder, three counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of firearm by a prohibited person, first-degree assault and second-degree assault, all felonies.

— Joseph Garcia (Jared Shinpaugh’s brother), 30, of Lexington, is charged with attempted felony robbery of Morris and Chamberlin.

— Chenoa Lemburg, 22, of Grand Island, is charged with attempted felony robbery of Morris and Chamberlin.

Dry, windy conditions fuel fires in spring, summer

Fires burned thousands of acres in 2022 in Hub Territory.

The Road 739 fire took out 35,000 acres in early April in Gosper and Furnas counties, destroying eight homes and dozens of other buildings. Elwood Fire Chief Darren Krull, 54, died April 7 when the sport utility vehicle he was riding in was hit head-on by a truck hauling water to the range fire near Elwood. Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris was seriously injured in the accident.

The National Guard and Nebraska Emergency Management Agency were called in to support at least 40 volunteer agencies who responded to the fire.

Earlier in the spring, Orleans Volunteer Fire Department lost a 1976 GMC pumper tanker while fighting a grass fire near Stamford.

While the spring proved to be a particularly busy time for local fire departments, dry harvest conditions also fueled blazes in the area. High winds helped a bean field fire spread over 2 1/2 miles in October in northeastern Buffalo County. The fire was started by a combine harvesting beans, said Shelton Fire Chief Taryn Hawks.

One structure and a large amount of farm equipment was lost in the fire, Hawks said. A house was threatened, but the firefighters were able to stop the fire before it was lost. A small rainstorm midafternoon helped the fire departments gain control of the fire.

At the same time, Minden, Holdrege and Franklin volunteer fire departments were kept busy with their own respective fires in their districts that spread quickly due to dry and windy conditions.

Kearney psychiatrist receives jail time for sexual assault of a patient

A Kearney psychiatrist will serve nearly a year in jail for sexually assaulting a female patient.

Reynaldo A. de los Angeles, 77, was sentenced in Buffalo County Court to 364 days in jail for misdemeanor third-degree sexual assault without consent. Judge Gerald R. Jorgensen Jr. gave de los Angeles one day credit for time already served. He will begin his jail sentence Jan. 2 at the Buffalo County Jail. He must also register as a sex offender.

In August, de los Angeles was convicted by a jury of five men and one woman for sexually assaulting a female patient on Aug. 25, 2021, at his Kearney office. In October, his medical license was temporarily suspended, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website.

Eight days after de los Angeles was convicted, he was charged with misdemeanor third-degree sexual assault in a separate incident. The incident is alleged to have happened between March 1, 2021, and March 31, 2021. The case was later amended to include a second charge of misdemeanor unlawful possession of a prescription drug.

De los Angeles has pleaded not guilty to the charge of sexual assault. The charge alleges de los Angeles subjected a person to sexual contact without consent of the victim. Records detailing the incident are sealed. A jury trial is scheduled for Jan. 9 in Buffalo County Court.

Axtell-area teen dies in car-school bus crash in Kearney

An Axtell girl was the victim in a school bus-car crash in September in south Kearney.

Britney Royle, 17, of the Axtell area was the front seat passenger of a 1993 Cadillac that was traveling south on Second Avenue and collided with a Cozad Community School bus around 8 p.m. Sept. 1 just south of the Interstate 80 interchange at Platte Road and Second Avenue/U.S. Highway 44.

A preliminary investigation indicates the bus was traveling northbound on Second Avenue turning left onto Platte Road, crossing southbound Second Avenue when it collided with the car. The car hit the front passenger corner of the bus, both vehicles came to rest in the southwest corner of the intersection.

A third vehicle was stopped on Platte Road facing east and was struck, receiving minor damage.

The driver of the school bus was identified as Torrey Kloppenborg, 68, of Cozad. The driver of the Cadillac was identified as Jacob Harms, 19, of Hildreth. Both Harms and Royle were extricated from the vehicle by the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, and lifesaving efforts were provided to Royle at the scene.

Royle died at the scene. Harms was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney and later flown to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha with non-life-threatening injuries.

The school bus was transporting the Cozad High School girls’ softball team. There were 12 students and four adults on the bus. Two adults were transported to Kearney Regional Medical Center by ambulance, and three students were transported to Kearney Regional Medical Center by private vehicle. All were treated and later released.

Men, women with Kearney ties federally charged with Walmart fires in the South

Erica Sikes, 40, of Kearney, and Jenna Bottorff, 37, of Omaha were both charged July 29 in U.S. Federal District Court in Alabama with conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire. They are accused of conspiring with Sikes’ husband, Jeff Sikes, 41, Bottorff’s husband, Sean, and three other men to set fires, damage and destroy Walmart stores in Mobile, Alabama, on May 27, 2021, and Tillman’s Corner, Alabama on May 28, 2021, as well as stores in Gulfport and Biloxi, Mississippi on June 4, 2021.

According to a 29-page federal indictment, between May 21, 2021, and June 11, 2021, sisters Erica Sikes and Jenna Bottorff conspired with the men — Jeff Sikes, Sean Bottorff, Michael Bottorff, 22, Quinton Olson, 21, and Alex Olson, 23 — to allegedly set fires to Walmart stores to force Walmart Inc. to meet demands related to interstate and foreign commerce, which was outlined in “The Walmart Manifesto,” which was seized by police.

In March, Scheele pleaded guilty to lighting the fire at the Walmart in Mobile. She is free on bond and is scheduled to be sentenced in January 2023. She faces five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Federal court cases against Erica Sikes, Sean and Jenna Bottorff, Michael Bottorff, Quinton Olson and Alex Olson are all pending in U.S. Federal District Court.

Former Hub News Editor Kim Schmidt contributed to this report.