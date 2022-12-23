Janssen auto dealers providing free safe rides home on New Years Eve

HOLDREGE – Janssen Auto Group of Holdrege will be offering free rides again this New Year's Eve to anyone needing a safe ride home.

Jensen also operates dealerships in

McCook, North Platte and York, and will provide rides in those communities, as well.

“This is our 13th year of offering this service and are pleased to be able to offer it again this year” said Dave Janssen of Janssen Auto group. “While we don’t want to encourage anyone to over indulge this New Year's Eve we do want to make sure that everyone makes it home safely.”

Janssen Auto Group will be running its shuttle service within a five mile radius of Holdrege, McCook, North Platte and York, and will be running from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on New Years eve and morning.

Anyone seeking to take advantage of this service in Holdrege can call our safe rides home phone number. In McCook call 308 520 1774. In North Platte call 308 530 6971. In York call 970 901 9376 and in Holdrege call 308 991 4470