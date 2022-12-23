 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Kearney Hub is partnering with Bruce Furniture & Floor Covering who is sponsoring 750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Janssen auto dealers providing free safe rides home on New Years Eve

  • 0
Police Lights

Many law enforcement agencies are planning to pull over suspected drunk drivers on New Year's Eve to keep roads safer. For its 13th year, Jansen Auto Group in Holdrege will provide free rides to people who are too drunk to drive.

 COURTESY

 

 

HOLDREGE – Janssen Auto Group  of Holdrege will be offering free rides again this New Year's Eve to anyone needing a safe ride home.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Jensen also operates dealerships in 

 McCook, North Platte and York, and will provide rides in those communities, as well.

“This is our 13th year of offering this service and are pleased to be able to offer it again this year” said Dave Janssen of Janssen Auto group.  “While we don’t want to encourage anyone to over indulge this New Year's Eve we do want to make sure that everyone makes it home safely.”

Janssen Auto Group will be running its shuttle service within a five mile radius of Holdrege, McCook, North Platte and York, and will be running from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on New Years eve and morning.

People are also reading…

Anyone seeking to take advantage of this service in Holdrege can call our safe rides home phone number.  In McCook call 308 520 1774.  In North Platte call 308 530 6971.  In York call 970 901 9376 and in Holdrege call 308 991 4470

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Cattle herd scamper through snow as freezing weather hits across the U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News