KEARNEY – The Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom & Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O law firm announced Friday that it has acquired the former Xpanxion software development offices in northeast Kearney’s TechoNE Crossing technology park.

The two-story, 21,500-square-foot building stands on 10 acres and will accommodate 20 attorneys, their support staff and the assorted conference rooms and other spaces of the law practice.

Plans call for the firm to relocate in about five months.

The firm’s five principals – or “partners,” as they refer to themselves — include President Dan Lindstrom, Vice President Brad Holbrook, Nicole Mailahn, Justin Herrmann and Elizabeth Klingelhoefer.

Founded by Jeff Jacobsen and Jeff Orr 45 years ago, the firm’s offices at 322 W. 39th St., stood across 39th Street from an alfalfa field. Today, a variety of professional offices make up the neighborhood, including medical practices, assorted office buildings and the nearby Kearney Family YMCA, which is undergoing a significant expansion.

When the firm moves to TechoNE Crossing, Jacobson Orr will again be across the street from farm ground — this time, with a little tech park sprinkled in.

Currently, the TechoNE Crossing’s neighborhood includes a data center and Nebraska’s largest solar farm. Those facilities are visible through large windows in the former Xpanxion software development offices, whose owners left behind a popcorn machine and ping-pong and foosball tables.

Holbrook said the firm anticipates expanding to 13 attorneys by fall. The race for space will continue during the next several months to finish remodeling the new offices and be ready for occupancy by January.

Holbrook said space has become tighter and tighter in the 9,000-square-foot Jacobsen Orr offices at 322 W. 39th St. As a result, the focus for the past several years has been how to accommodate a larger staff needed for the growing workload. Partners discussed a number of options, including new construction, but building would have been too expensive.

Holbrook said after lengthy negotiations, a deal was struck between Xpanxion LLC and Jacobsen Orr’s real estate entity, Third Whiteacre Properties LLC.

Completed Friday, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We’re all excited. There’s nervous energy and trepidation. It’s something for us to go from 9,000 square feet to 21,500,” Holbrook said. Jacobsen Orr intends to remodel the Xpanxion building and occupy it by 2024.

Holbrook stressed that the firm’s clients and community “have been so good to us. I repeatedly say that any of our attorneys could practice in any metropolitan area, but they want to be here, in Kearney.”

He added, “Our new building will give us the space we need to continue Jacobsen Orr’s legacy as a center for growth and excellence, and allow us to attract and retain attorneys and support staff of the highest caliber.”