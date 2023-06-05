KEARNEY — After scanning the names of past recipients of the Kearney Sertoma Club’s Service to Mankind Award, Jackie Purdy said those are the people who have inspired her to give back to the community.

“There are just so many people doing important things,” she said. The five most recent recipients of the Sertoma Award are Mayor Stan Clouse, Dick Cochran, Paul Younes, the late Wayne McKinney and Earl Rademacher.

Purdy humbly brushes aside the notion that she’s worthy of the Sertoma Club’s recognition, being that her favorite volunteer role is ushering audience members at the Merryman Performing Arts Center.

“There are always such great shows there,” said Purdy, a music lover who enjoys dancing and whose father was a Chevrolet mechanic. He may have been the one who planted Jackie’s interest in automobiles.

Whatever it is that keeps her interested, Brad Kernick appreciates it. He’s a big supporter of Kearney’s Classic Car Collection, where Purdy serves with Kernick on the board of directors.

While other CCC volunteers buff the chrome and rearrange the lineup of cars, Purdy brings a woman’s touch to the car collection by making the exhibit’s mannequins the best dressed in the auto world.

Purdy learned about fashion from her mother, a seamstress. Jackie’s flare for fashion translated into a more lively and interesting car collection.

As far as collections are concerned, Purdy has achieved a trifecta with the Service to Mankind Award. She has also received the Kearney Hub’s Freedom Award and was presented the Chamber Envoys’ Friend of Kearney Award.

While some community leaders are doing visibly important things, Purdy’s knack is lending an air of importance to the smaller things that make Kearney a special place.

A look at Purdy’s involvement reveals that she’s making a difference in many different areas. For example, she assists the Kearney Visitors Bureau in hosting statewide events, welcomes nature lovers during sandhill crane season and serves ice cream treats at The Archway.

It was noted when Purdy received the Friend of Kearney Award in 2007 that she consistently promotes Kearney.

“I got caught doing something good,” Purdy said about the Friend of Kearney Award.

Her Kearney Hub Freedom Award in the Humanitarian category recognizes Purdy’s many contributions to better the community and serve people in need.

At her church, First United Methodist, Purdy assists in serving funeral dinners as a member of the United Methodist Women, and she sings in the choir.

She volunteers as a Doe through the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. Along with other Shrine Auxiliary members, she sends Christmas gifts to children receiving care in the Minneapolis Shriners Hospital.

A former board member, Jackie is active in the Kearney Woman’s Club, where she supports the Kearney Public Library and stays busy with other members helping to restore the Woman’s Club’s House.

She serves root beer and ice cream treats during cultural presentations at The Archway, and she helps keep others informed about the community through the Senior Coalition Committee. As a retired business owner, she’s a member of the Kearney Envoys.

“Some people really want to be needed, not just fade away,” she said.

She said one of her most rewarding activities is teaching tai chi stretching and balance-enhancing sessions at the Peterson Senior Activity Center.

“It’s good for me because it make me feel good,” Purdy said. “I’m just delighted that I get 13-14 people per session.”

She said the best reward is seeing people’s lifestyle changes after learning tai chi.

Purdy’s volunteer efforts with the Kearney Chamber and the Kearney Visitors Bureau allow her to welcome visitors to some of the city’s key attractions.

As a chamber and visitors bureau volunteer, Purdy greets and assists participants at the major statewide athletic and competitive events staged in Kearney. They include state championships in cross country, six-man football, dual wrestling and boys golf.

State speech, the Nebraska Shrine Bowl and Tri-City Storm Hockey also get a boost from Purdy, who has loved sports since she was a little girl and her father taught her baseball, roller skating and hunting.

She’s a supporter and organizer of the Loper Football Backers’ annual banquet to fund scholarships for athletes at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Purdy is a retired trust administrator for Platte Valley State Bank. She moved with her family to Kearney from Bern, Kansas. Her father was a auto mechanic and later worked at the Kearney Army Air Base, then joined the Kearney Police Department, said Purdy, who listens to the police scanner at her house.

She’s served on boards for the Kearney Public Schools and Good Samaritan Hospital foundations.

She said she’s proud the city manager asked her to assist in planning the Peterson Senior Center at Yanney Heritage Park. Planning was challenging because the center was built to replace Kearney’s existing senior center. The place was popular among seniors but short on space.

High attendance at the Peterson Center is proof that planners got it right, she said. “That’s something where you can see the success.”

Her husband of 49 years, Ken, died from cancer in 1999, leaving her to decide what to do next.

Purdy said in a 2007 Hub interview that as a widow, she was free to volunteer wherever she was interested. “One thing I have is time, and at my age that is even running out, so I decided I should do something and be involved.”

They noted that Purdy is committed to attending meetings of the committees on which she serves: Envoys, Hospitality and Sports and Recreation.

Purdy attends monthly Senior Coalition meetings and helps find interesting speakers for groups.

“She contributes to the meetings where she feels best suited and brings up good ideas for the community to get behind,” wrote chamber staffers who supported her for the Freedom Award.

They also mentioned Purdy’s support for Kearney sports teams.

“As many from Kearney can testify, in the evenings you can usually find Jackie attending one of the local sporting events. Jackie enjoys assisting in any way she can, be it taking tickets or serving food,” they said. “Jackie is a prime example of someone who values Kearney and all that it has to offer.”

Lynelle Fritzen of the Kearney Visitors Bureau joined in nominating Purdy. Fritzen looks to Purdy as a role model.

“She has been pivotal in mentoring me to be the best representative possible of the Kearney Visitors Bureau, and she has become a dear friend, as well. Her dedication to so many aspects of Kearney has enriched the lives of so many,” Fritzen said.

