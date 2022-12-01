J.J. Stover has a new gig: Booking country stars for Kearney stage

KEARNEY — At age 49, J.J. Stover’s career path has taken many turns, but he said it’s exciting to be rolling on his latest venture as a concert promoter.

“I have two goals — to help the community and get larger concerts,” Stover said while listing the acts he’s booked for Dec. 9 in the Exhibition Building at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.

Kearney area country music fans will remember Stover was a partner at JD’s Bar, the country western nightclub at 2023 First Ave., across from the Kearney Public Library.

“We had national acts that rolled through, and we allowed people to use the place for fundraisers,” he said about JD’s.

Stover said the country western bar was a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic’s seating limits, but, during his five years operating the place, he developed a love for booking bands and meeting new people. He said his new concert promoting venture is a natural offshoot of the JD’s experience. “I really missed getting to know the bands, so I just thought, ‘Let’s do Double J Entertainment.’”

Stover believes his Dec. 9 lineup is a winner.

Headliner for the Double J event is rising country singer Matt Stell. His new song, “One of Us,” was last week’s CMT Heat Seeker Video of the Week. Stover said the Kearney audience will hear most of Stell’s popular songs, including “I Prayed for You,” “Everywhere But On” and “That Ain’t Me No More.”

Kansas vocalist Savanna Chestnut will open the show with the songs she performed at JD’s Bar. The D.J. Bridwell country act from southeast Nebraska will follow Chestnut and shift the show from acoustic to electric before Stell takes the stage.

The Dec. 9 lineup should satisfy country western fans, Stover said. Advance tickets are $25 via StubWire.com, or tickets are $35 at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m. Music starts at 7 p.m.

Stover is pledging $3 per ticket to support the American Red Cross. He said supporting nonprofits will be part of the business model for Double J Entertainment.

“I want to do something like that to generate a little revenue for them. Maybe it will get bigger as this business grows,” Stover said.

Stover moved to Kearney from North Platte to attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He was a security guard for CHI Health Good Samaritan, joined the Army Reserve and was a railroad track maintenance worker before his current jobs as a TSA airline security specialist at Kearney Regional Airport and ground crew member for Denver Air Connection.

He said JD’s was among entertainment venues felled by the pandemic, but that’s in the past. Today his goal is to grow his concert promoting business. Among his goals is to increase attendance at his events so that they outgrow the Exhibition Building.

“I want to have to move my concerts into the bigger Expo Building,” he said, hinting that he and another promoter are talking about organizing an annual music festival.