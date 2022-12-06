Investors of The Buckle to get $3 per share dividends

KEARNEY — The Buckle Inc. has announced that at its quarterly meeting Monday, the Board of Directors authorized a $2.65 per share special cash dividend to be paid to shareholders on Jan. 13, 2023.

The board also authorized a 35 cents per share quarterly dividend to be paid on Jan. 13.

Both the $2.65 per share special cash dividend and the 35 cents per share dividend — $3 per share in total — are payable on Jan. 27 and will be paid together.

The company also announced that Shruti S. Joshi has been elected to the board. Joshi currently serves as Chief Operating Officer for Facet Wealth, a position she has held since August 2021. In this role, she is responsible for continuing Facet Wealth’s growth by overseeing its overall go-to market strategy, defining and leading its unique end-to-end client experience and helping to define new revenue stream opportunities.

Facet Wealth is a rapidly growing fintech company offering unbiased, personalized financial advice and services at an affordable subscription fee.

Prior to joining Facet Wealth, Joshi was an equity partner at Altman Vilandrie & Co., now Altman Solon, where she built and ran the firm’s marketing ROI practice. Prior to that, she was an executive at Verizon Communications, where she led new acquisition growth for consumer FiOS and core network products.