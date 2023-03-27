KEARNEY — An Indiana man will serve three years of probation for possessing marijuana with intent to distribute.

Judge Ryan Carson sentenced Benjamin Rodway, 52, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, to three years of intensive supervised probation in Buffalo County District Court for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (marijuana).

Carson also ordered Rodway to serve 90 days in the Buffalo County Jail to commence on Sept. 14. He was given two days credit for time already served.

If Rodway qualifies, his probation can be transferred to Indiana.

In December, Rodway pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (marijuana). In exchange for his plea, charges of possession of marijuana more than one pound and possession of a controlled substance were dismissed.

Around 7 p.m. July 20, a Kearney Police Department officer stopped a vehicle for speeding five miles east of Kearney on Interstate 80. The officer became suspicious of criminal activity when he contacted the driver. A KPD police service dog, Bane, indicated the odor of drugs coming from inside the vehicle.

During a search, police found a duffel bag in the trunk that contained 10.54 pounds of suspected raw marijuana, THC concentrate and LSD. The driver, Rodway, was arrested.