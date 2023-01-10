 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hunters follow snowy paw prints, bag 2 female mountain lions in Pine Ridge

CHADRON – The 2023 mountain lion hunting season in Nebraska’s Pine Ridge closed Sunday when the harvest sublimit of two females was met.

The season opened Jan. 2. Excellent snow tracking conditions likely helped hunters find success during the season.

In accordance with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s management objective, the harvest of mountain lions allows the population to remain resilient and healthy, while halting growth or moderately reducing the population size.

“This maintains the population density in the Pine Ridge at a similar level to that of other states that allow mountain lion hunting,” said Sam Wilson, carnivore and furbearer program manager for Game and Parks.

It was the state’s sixth mountain lion harvest season; the first was in 2014.

For more information about mountain lions in Nebraska, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/mountainlions.

