Over 40 concrete trucks are expected to deliver around 1.5 million pounds of concrete today (Thursday) at the Museum of Nebraska Art. The process is expected to take over 12 hours.
LINCOLN — Kearney arts organizations are among the recipients of Humanities Nebraska grants recently awarded to 44 nonprofit cultural organizations.
The Kearney recipients are:
• Buffalo County Historical Society, $7,000 for programs about the Pawnee at Fort Kearny.
• Crane River Theater Company, $2,000 supporting the 2023 Page to Stage Library outreach program, $2,000 for “Letters From Home“ performance and talkback and $3,000 for the “Pretty Fire” tour.
• Prairie Art Brothers/Kearney Area Community Foundation, $2,000 for “How the Light Gets In: A Celebration of Poetry."
• Robert M. Merryman Performing Arts Center Inc., $1,901 for “Fostering Understanding of Muslim Americans through Dance and Discussion” and $2,000 for “Cather comes to Kearney."
• University of Nebraska at Kearney Board of Regents, $5,000 supporting 2023 Loper Launch.
In addition to the Kearney recipients, a grant in the amount of $8,700 was awarded to Eustis for production of the documentary "She Wrestles Film LLC."
