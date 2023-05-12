LINCOLN — Kearney arts organizations are among the recipients of Humanities Nebraska grants recently awarded to 44 nonprofit cultural organizations.

The Kearney recipients are:

• Buffalo County Historical Society, $7,000 for programs about the Pawnee at Fort Kearny.

• Crane River Theater Company, $2,000 supporting the 2023 Page to Stage Library outreach program, $2,000 for “Letters From Home“ performance and talkback and $3,000 for the “Pretty Fire” tour.

• Prairie Art Brothers/Kearney Area Community Foundation, $2,000 for “How the Light Gets In: A Celebration of Poetry."

• Robert M. Merryman Performing Arts Center Inc., $1,901 for “Fostering Understanding of Muslim Americans through Dance and Discussion” and $2,000 for “Cather comes to Kearney."

• University of Nebraska at Kearney Board of Regents, $5,000 supporting 2023 Loper Launch.

In addition to the Kearney recipients, a grant in the amount of $8,700 was awarded to Eustis for production of the documentary "She Wrestles Film LLC."