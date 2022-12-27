 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hot Meals USA provides 2,500 meals for the Kearney community on Christmas Day

RYDE driver Jeff Smith has been decorating his R.Y.D.E. bus for five years and writing a holiday fantasy poem as a guided tour of the decorated bus.

KEARNEY — Hot Meals USA founder and president Dick Cochran and his elves — more than 120 volunteers — made Christmas Day brighter for many people.

Christmas dinners that included ham, potatoes, green beans, cake and a bread roll were delivered or available for curbside pick-up at Kearney’s Mom and Dad’s Bar-B-Que restaurant.

Cochran said 2,500 meals were made for the Kearney community Christmas dinner, which was provided by Hot Meals USA for a third consecutive year. Of the approximately 1,800 delivered meals, 980 went to first responders, health care providers and others who had to work on Sunday, plus YRTC and the Buffalo County Jail.

“We just knew about this 13 days ago, and all of these people just jumped in to do it,” Cochran said about the volunteers. He added that the decision already has been made for Hot Meals USA to prepare and serve the 2023 Christmas dinner.

