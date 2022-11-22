Horizon Middle School students make a difference by donating $1,000 to Make-A-Wish Foundation

KEARNEY — Horizon Middle School student council will donate $1,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“The students were excited to make a difference in the life of a child who has significant health issues,” said Lori Moore, HMS student council sponsor.

The Kearney middle school students did two fundraisers that earned $675 — a hat day and a phones-at-lunch day.

“The students decided to take an additional $325 out of their treasury to make the donation an even $1,000,” said Moore.

“We picked the hats fundraiser because we knew that lots of boys would donate $1 to be able to wear their hat for the day,” stated Aria Gary, student council member. “I really liked being able to help raise money for the Make-A-Wish kids because I know a couple of kids that are a part of Make-A-Wish, and it made me happy knowing I could help raise money for them.”

According to student council member Alexia Saulsbury, the group picked “phones” because they knew that a lot of kids would spend two dollars to have their phone at lunch.

“It is a special occurrence, and it does not happen often,” said Saulsbury. “I think that it is pretty cool to be able to help kids with having their wish fulfilled. Donating money to this foundation made me feel important since I was able to brighten people’s day without even knowing the person.”

Chloe Wise, the representative from the Make-A-Wish chapter, will be at Horizon Middle School at 11 a.m. Tuesday to accept the check.

Make-A-Wish is one of the charities supported by the Nebraska Association of Student Councils. Last year, NASC donated $82,026.33 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“As the sponsor, it was exciting to watch the kids brainstorm ideas for how to help others. They did all the leg work,” said Moore. “They made signs, made announcements and helped to collect the money. It is so important to help students learn the importance of doing charitable acts within their school and community. Our students have kind and generous hearts and it is fun to be able to show these qualities to others.”