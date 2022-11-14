Holdrege to host Central Nebraska Regenerative Ag Conference at the Tassel

HOLDREGE — The Central Nebraska Regenerative Ag Conference will be held from 1-4:30 p.m. Friday at the Tassel Performing Arts Center in Holdrege.

The conference is sponsored by Green Cover, Central Community College and UNL Extension-Phelps County. It will feature Gabe Brown, owner and operator of Brown’s Ranch near Bismark, N.D. He also is the author of “Dirt to Soil: One Family’s Journey into Regenerative Agriculture” and a keynote speaker who presents seminars on regenerative agriculture.

The conference will give current and future ag producers the opportunity to learn how to adapt to changing markets, reduce input costs and improve conservation practices involving soil, water, crops and livestock. The cost is $15 through today and $25 the week of the event. The morning session will provide a free opportunity for up to 750 agricultural education and FFA students to listen to Brown’s story and hear local entrepreneurs share their successes.

For more information or to register, call 308-995-8133 or email holdrregeinfo@cccneb.edu. Additional details and online registration are available at www.cccneb.edu/conferences.