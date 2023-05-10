HOLDREGE — Jillian Bailey’s junior year of high school was one that she will never forget.

In November 2021, Jillian was at home with her dad, Chad, when he began experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Her mom, Janet, was away on a trip, but then Jillian also became ill. Janet returned to their home in Holdrege to care for the pair.

While Janet only experienced cold-like symptoms with the virus, Chad and Jillian had a much harder time battling their symptoms. Jillian vividly remembers Veterans Day of 2021. It’s her dad’s favorite holiday, and the day the family would have to say their final goodbyes to Chad.

On the morning of Nov. 11, 2021, Jillian went downstairs to find her mom trying to wake her dad, but he wasn’t responding. Janet attempted to do CPR while waiting for the ambulance to arrive. Jillian and Janet followed the ambulance to the hospital and waited, only to find out they would have about an hour with Chad to say goodbye.

Family and friends began arriving to aid and support the family as they began planning for Chad’s funeral. While they tried to come to grips with the loss of Chad, Jillian continued to battle COVID.

“A couple days later I had this pain in my stomach, so we had to go back to the hospital, and that’s when I had to fly to Omaha for Children’s Hospital,” Jillian said.

It was determined while Jillian was in the hospital that she would need heart surgery for a condition she has had since birth.

Jillian was born with a leaky aortic valve in her heart. Her heart condition was one of the reasons Chad and Janet wanted to adopt her from China. Chad and the Baileys' two older children, Jacob and Jenica, also have heart conditions.

“When this little girl from China came up for adoption, we knew all about heart conditions already. Where it might scare some parents, we already had everything lined up. Jillian just fits into our family so perfectly,” Janet said.

Jillian had heart surgery shortly after she was adopted. In 2021, she needed to have a new valve placed in her heart. She was able to return home after her hospital stay in November 2021 to celebrate the holidays before having surgery for a new heart valve in late December. She spent three weeks recovering before she was able to return to school part time to finish her junior year at Holdrege High School.

“The teachers were great because they know Jillian’s personality. She’s not a sluffer. She’s a hard, hard worker, and they knew her personality was going to be to push herself, but they didn’t want her to push herself too hard and create that extra stress. Because they were so in tune with her normal work ethic. They really made sure that she was taking care of herself as a priority,” Janet said.

Jillian credits her family and faith for helping her cope with the loss of her father and her health struggles. Art has also proven to be a positive outlet for Jillian. She has been taking online college courses through CG Spectrum, where she has been learning about digital illustration and concept art from award-winning artists. She will continue taking classes through the online academy after she graduates this month from Holdrege High School. Jillian hopes to illustrate books or work for a large company like Marvel or Disney.

As Jillian and Janet chatted about Jillian's last two years in high school, Janet noted how despite the trauma she has endured, Jillian has used it to understand and offer courage and support to others.

“It went down as the hardest year you’ve had to deal with, and I think it also was the year that you grew the most in your faith and your endurance and your perseverance, and you just really grew into who you are today,” Janet said.