Holdrege Pop-Up Playroom provides connections for kids, caregivers

HOLDREGE – Celeste Lindmark hopes the Pop-Up Playroom in Holdrege will not only benefit children, but caregivers as well.

Lindmark, a mom of four, moved to the south-central Nebraska community over six years ago, and she realized how difficult it was to make new friends. When fellow Holdrege resident Lizzie Johnson told her about a cafe with a children’s play area in Omaha, Lindmark knew she wanted to bring an enriching space for children and their caregivers to Holdrege.

“It provides an opportunity for caregivers to come together, and it’s a neutral setting. Kids can make connections as well. It’s really about connection. Caregivers connecting with other caregivers, and kids connecting with other kids,” Lindmark said.

Last fall, Lindmark begin collaborating with Johnson and Kelli Bentley on what would work best for their community.

“We landed on the mobile aspect of it so we can be flexible with space as we are able to find it,” Johnson explained.

The group decided to start small and create a play area that can be easily moved to different spaces.

For Lindmark, the playroom is a passion project. She teaches a preschool program, Leap & Learn, at the Don Sjogren Community YMCA, and she loves seeing kids foster their imagination through play.

“I just love this age group,” Lindmark said. “I think they have such an excitement about learning and a curiosity and creativity. I wanted something for them.”

When Lindmark began reaching out to the community for items that could be included in the playroom, she was amazed at the response.

“I posted on Facebook and said, ‘I’m doing a project. Do you have anything like this?’ People were like, ‘Yes, I do. Come get it,’” Lindmark said. “It’s just been amazing how great our community is and how quickly they step up to help and provide.”

Along with receiving donations of toys from community members, local businesses including Phelps Memorial Health Center, Holdrege Market Place and DeWald Deaver L’Heureux Law Firm have sponsored the playroom. Holdrege Market Place also donated kid-sized grocery carts for the grocery area, and Phelps Memorial Health Center provided white doctor coats that include their logo.

“It’s fun to see the coats with the logos on them. It just makes it feel a little more like this is ours. This is our community,” Johnson said.

After months of planning, the Holdrege Pop-Up Playroom had a grand opening earlier this month at the Holdrege Area Public Library. The mission of the playroom is to create meaningful experiences through play that foster imagination, curiosity and a sense of community for children and families in the Holdrege area. It is designed for kids aged 2-7, and it is free for attendees.

The upcoming hours through Jan. 30 will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays at the Holdrege Area Public Library Community Room.

Lindmark and Johnson are hoping to extend their hours by bringing on more volunteers to staff the playroom. Volunteers can sign up for time slots on the Holdrege Pop-Up Playroom Facebook page.

“What’s really great is that almost all the volunteers we have now have children, so they bring their children with them. We have hour-and-a-half time slots, and your kids can play while you’re volunteering,” Johnson said.

With cold winter days stretching into the next few months, the women are excited to provide a place close to home for kids and their caregivers to gather and connect.

“That’s what makes it really fun is that our kids get to enjoy it as well,” Lindmark said. “It’s nice to see the joy from learning and playing.”