Holdrege, Orleans to host fall festivals Saturday, in October

HOLDREGE — From craft vendors to a plethora of pumpkins and seasonal treats, Holdrege and Orleans will welcome the changing of the seasons with autumnal celebrations.

Orleans will host their 38th annual Applefest from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Harlan County Ag Center in Orleans. Holdrege’s inaugural Fall Fest will take place Oct. 6-9 in Holdrege.

Orleans Applefest

Applefest began 38 years ago as the brainchild of Betty Streff. Streff owned a craft and embroidery store called Apple Kay’s in downtown Orleans, and she invited other vendors to take part in the festival. The Chamber of Commerce eventually took over the event and added kids’ games, a parade and other activities.

The Applefest has had a revival in the past three years, growing from about 18 vendors in 2018 to over 70 vendors in the past few years, said Director of Harlan County Tourism and Orleans Chamber of Commerce volunteer Emily White.

“I remember walking through Applefest the year I was pregnant with my daughter, and I remember thinking, ‘I want to be involved and make this what it once was,’” White said.

This year’s event will have over 90 vendors, and no two are the same, White said. Along with the variety of shopping options, there will be an array of activities for kids.

“There is a hula hoop contest, big wheel races for the kids, bounce house, face painting. A lot of fun things for the kids to do while mom is shopping,” White said.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Following the parade, attendants can take a ride in a horse-drawn carriage and enjoy live music from Kiley and Company. The classic country music duo of Kiley Barwick and Blaine Garrelts will perform from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the bandstand at Orleans City Park.

Food will also be plentiful during Applefest. There will be walking tacos, burgers, nachos, snow cones, fresh squeezed lemonade, barbecue, kettle corn, cotton candy, apples and cider.

Trail of Treasures, an annual flea market/garage sale event along Highway 136 throughout Nebraska, will also be taking place over the weekend. White expects there to be plenty of garage sales taking place in town.

“That whole weekend is Trail of Treasures. Take Highway 136, and enjoy the beautiful fall colors. Go for a drive on Highway 136 and see what all these little towns have to offer,” White said.

Holdrege Fall Fest

Holdrege will have four days of fall festivities during the first annual Fall Fest Oct. 6-9 in downtown Holdrege. The Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce have worked with their retail and hospitality committee to hold quarterly events in the community, said Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce Chief Operating Officer Kelsey Williams.

“We will have events Thursday through Sunday. So four days of fun just for people to get out and experience fall in Phelps County,” Williams said.

The newly remodeled Holdrege Sun Theater & Event Venue will host craft vendors and concessions from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 6-7 and 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 8. Fall Fest attendants can pick out their perfect pumpkin at Freed Brothers Farms pumpkin sales from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 6-7 and noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 8-9 at 314 West Ave.

The Lost Way Brewery will be serving up a variety of brews and events over the four days, including Run Club and Trivia, pumpkin bowling, happy hour, pumpkin painting and Bingo.

The Holdrege High School Band has partnered with Scooter’s Coffee to serve cider and pumpkin-flavored coffee Oct. 8 at Stephanie’s, and Holdrege High School FCCLA will be selling fundraiser items Oct. 8 at Gifts & Things.

The Chamber hopes to attract the next generation of workers to the Holdrege community and having fun activities is one way to do just that, Williams said.

“We need to make sure we keep Holdrege a flourishing community,” she said.