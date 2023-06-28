HOLDREGE — The Nebraska Prairie Museum is proud to display a bright red early Ford touring car. Donated by Dr. Stuart Embury to the museum last fall, the car is now featured in the front inside area of the museum until preparations are made for its future exhibit.

This touring car had a lot of work done to restore it, nearly having to build it back up from scratch.

The car features several materials like brass headlights and radiator, leather seats and a variety of covers. The floorboards of the cab are made primarily out of wood.

This early version of the automobile could reach a speed of more than 40 mph, though it doesn’t have a speedometer to be able to tell. A majority of the touring cars had a full cab including doors and a windshield. However, this model has been souped up to be a speedster, similar to ones used in early automotive racing.

For example, attached to the driver's steering wheel is a very noticeable round clear glass shield used to keep dust and bugs out of the face of the driver. The passenger isn't so lucky to get a shield.

Looking down there are three pedals. One is the brake. The others are the clutch and shifter. The throttle is actually located on the steering wheel and is adjusted by two narrow levers on the steering wheel column.

Other notable features include the location of the gas tank. The gas tank is behind the seats so one can quickly refuel when racing. This sharp-looking auto is very unique and nearly one of a kind.

The Nebraska Prairie Museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is by free-will donation.