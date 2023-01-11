Holdrege mobile playroom grand opening Friday at Holdrege Area Public Library

HOLDREGE – The Holdrege Pop-Up Playroom will be hosting a grand opening on Friday at their January location in the Holdrege Area Public Library.
The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Celeste Lindmark, a local mother of four, started the mobile playroom in Holdrege. It is designed for kids ages 2-7 and will help fill a need for an indoor play space in the community. The mission is to create meaningful experiences through play that foster imagination, curiosity and a sense of community for children and families in the Holdrege area.
The playroom is “popping up” for the month of January in the Holdrege Area Public Library’s community room on the lower level. The library has graciously donated their space to Pop-Up Playroom for the month of January, and Pop-Up Playroom hopes to find additional space for the foreseeable future.
Pop-Up Playroom is free for attendees and is made possible by sponsors, DeWald Deaver L'Heureux Law Firm, Phelps Memorial Health Center, Holdrege Market Place and other donors.
Pop-Up Playroom has a volunteer present during all hours, and each child must be accompanied by a caregiver. The upcoming hours through Jan. 30 will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays at the Holdrege Area Public Library Community Room.
For more information, go to the Pop-Up Playroom's Facebook page. To donate to the program, visit https://gofund.me/2f00638d.
