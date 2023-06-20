KEARNEY — A Holdrege man has pleaded guilty after 440 grams of methamphetamine were found in his vehicle in March.

On Friday, Colten Wright, 25, of Holdrege, pleaded guilty in Buffalo County District Court to felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, meth, between 28-140 grams, as well as felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, first offense. In exchange for his plea, Buffalo County Deputy Attorney Michael Mefferd amended the first charge from felony distribution of a controlled substance, meth, more than 140 grams. Mefferd also dropped a felony charge of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony as part of the plea deal.

Wright is scheduled to appear in Buffalo County District Court for sentencing on Aug. 17. He will be held at Buffalo County Jail pending sentencing.

The arrest affidavit outlines the case against Wright:

An investigator with the Nebraska State Patrol and Tri-Cities Drug Enforcement Team became aware in November and December 2022 that Wright was allegedly involved in the sale and possession of large amounts of methamphetamine in Holdrege and Kearney.

On the morning of March 9, the investigator was notified of Wright’s vehicle in Kearney and had stopped at two different residences that are associated with drug activity. On March 10, Wright’s vehicle was located at Kearney Drive-In Self Storage, 2921 N Avenue. After contacting management of the facility, it was determined Wright was not a renter at the facility. Members of TRIDENT, Kearney Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol made contact with Wright inside the storage facility.

After detaining Wright, officers observed a small amount of a white, crystal-like substance that was consistent with meth on the driver’s seat. The substance was field tested and showed a positive presumptive result for meth.

During a probable cause search of Wright’s vehicle, investigators located 440.06 grams of suspected meth in five different bags, two digital scales, 40 black and silver Ziplock-type bags, assorted drug paraphernalia and a .25 caliber pistol with six rounds in the magazine. A portion of the substance in the bags was tested and was presumptive positive for meth.

A criminal history check on the Nebraska Criminal Justice Information System determined Wright is listed as a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing weapons.