HOLDREGE — Becton-Dickinson announced to its employees on Tuesday it is moving its needle and syringe manufacturing lines from its plant in Holdrege to other existing BD facilities, primarily to its site in Canaan, Connecticut.

The decision will affect about 100 employees, according to the announcement from Troy Kirkpatrick, BD's vice president of public relations and corporate communications.

"The BD manufacturing lines will complete their transition by Oct. 20, 2023, which will affect about 100 positions," according to the announcement. "BD will continue to retain its medical device sterilization operations and microbiology lab services in the Holdrege facility."

BD’s operations in Holdrege historically supported the company’s diabetes care business, which was spun off to form embecta in 2022.

The diabetes care operations under embecta — which employs about 500 people and shares the same physical location as BD operations — will remain in Holdrege.

BD announced in 2016 it was investing $100 million to modernize its Holdrege facilities. The plant played an important role in the nation's public health crisis when millions of vaccinations were given to protect Americans against the coronavirus.

"This difficult strategic decision is not a reflection on the performance of the site," Kirkpatrick said. "We greatly appreciate the commitment of our Holdrege employees over the years, including the significant role they played in providing critical vaccination devices during the pandemic."

He said the Holdrege plant met operational expectations, but other business factors drove the company's actions. "We take any decisions that affect our employees very seriously. We are working closely to provide support for our employees in Holdrege as they transition to find new employment, including priority consideration for open positions at nearby facilities and other open roles in BD."

