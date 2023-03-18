HOLDREGE – They’re building houses as fast as they can in Holdrege, but it’s tough making a dent in the demand.

With a number of the city’s major employers rebounding from pandemic slowdowns, or expanding, Holdrege is scrambling to add housing to accommodate the wave of employees that Becton-Dickinson, embecta and Briggs and Stratton (formerly Allmand Bros.) are hiring, said Ron Tillery, executive director of Phelps County Development Corp.

Becton-Dickinson and embecta employ more than 700 people and are expanding. Briggs and Stratton shrank to 57 employees during the pandemic, but it has rebounded to more than 220 production staff, Tillery said. “A lot of those businesses' employees are commuting here. Our hope is to provide housing choices for all the people.”

The Holdrege housing market has been chronically tight. A 2017 study said Holdrege needed 200 housing units every five years to keep pace with demand. A 2022 study pegged the number of units at 280 every five years.

As a professional tasked with making Holdrege grow, current job growth is a dream come true, Tillery said. However, he and the community’s elected and appointed leaders know that sustaining Holdrege’s expansion depends on housing.

“That’s where the jobs sleep,” Tillery said. “Housing has to go hand in hand with business growth.”

Holdrege is tangling with a housing dilemma that’s hobbling dozens of Nebraska towns and cities. There isn’t enough housing, and with inflation showing little sign of abating, rising mortgage rates are stealing buying power from a large group of would-be homeowners.

Almost half of Nebraska families making $75,000 or less per year are spending 30% of their income on rent or housing. Federal observers say that’s too much to devote to housing.

Even though many Nebraskans appear to be spending too much on keeping a roof over their heads, construction isn’t keeping up with demand. Between 1980 and 2005, Nebraska gained 180,000 residents and added 190,000 new housing units. However, from 2005 to 2019, Nebraska again added about 180,000 people, but only 100,000 housing units were added.

Tillery said there’s a golden opportunity for Holdrege. If the community can add enough housing to accommodate the job growth, a good share of the workers who commute to Holdrege daily would likely give up their drive and become residents.

Examples supporting Tillery’s theory are taking shape these days.

On Holdrege’s east side the thrum of bulldozers digging basements and of carpenters hammering together housing units has been filling the air in the Crew Subdivision.

Tillery said Kearney contractor Gene McElhinny and Central City attorney Cliff Mesner have built 10 duplex rentals and six owner-occupied town homes on the 10-acre Crew Subdivision tract. While the first wave of housing development on the Crew tract has been traditional stick-built structures, the next phase will involve factory-built homes from Heritage Homes in Wayne.

Phelps County Development Corp., Holdrege Development Corp., Nebraska Investment Finance Authority, Nebraska Department of Economic Development and Nebraska Rural Workforce Housing Fund pooled $819,000 and installed streets, utilities and other infrastructure in the Crew Subdivision.

With infrastructure in place, the Crew Subdivision is ready for additional construction. The owner-occupied townhomes, priced around $208,000 per unit, sold quickly, and the duplexes were leased as soon as they were finished.

There now are 13 lots left to develop in the Crew Subdivision, and the plan is to fill many of those lots with factory-built houses by Heritage Homes in Wayne. Founded in the 1970s, the northeast Nebraska company is churning out houses for a broad spectrum of owners.

Currently, Heritage is building for traditional single-family owners, for out-of-state buyers who want to live in mountain dream homes in the Colorado Rockies and for Native Americans who occupy tribal lands east of Wayne in Thurston and Dakota counties.

Recently, a contingent of Holdrege leaders visited the Heritage Homes factory. It spans the space of a football field. A Heritage home starts its trip on the assembly line on the east end of the factory. As it rolls on massive I-beams to the west side of the factory, components gradually come together.

Kevin Smith, owner of Blacksmith Builders, moved to Holdrege a year ago with his dentist wife and their baby, and he is the area representative for Heritage Homes.

Smith said he’s confident about the quality of the homes and that Heritage is doing its best to control material and component costs so the homes can sell for about $305,000.

The major parts of each house are transported from Wayne to their home site where they are placed on foundations or basement walls and finishing touches and landscape are added.

The Holdrege houses will have unfinished basements. Four of the houses will encompass 2,328 square feet. The other two will be 2,352 square feet.

Tillery said Heritage is committed to producing 13 houses for the Crew Subdivision. He said another factory builder has verbally committed to build the rest.

“We’re providing an incentive for Heritage and the other builder. If they meet all the conditions, then they’ll receive the lots at no cost,” Tillery said. “Our base cost for the lots, water, sewer, streets, sidewalks and lighting come out to $18,500 per lot.”

Smith said he’s excited to have a role as Holdrege addresses its housing challenge.

He and his wife have personally experienced Holdrege’s housing shortage. They waited half a year for the right house to hit the market. Smith said when they arrived in Holdrege there were smaller homes in the $200,000 range and larger homes from $500,000 to $600,000, but they were looking for something in the middle.

“Waiting was extremely hard. We were very nervous about finding a home. It was at least four or five months of looking,” Smith said.

Tillery said he’s excited about progress in the Crew Subdivision and that other developments are coming together.

Shawn King, owner of Yanda’s Music in Kearney, has purchased two of Holdrege’s three trailer home parks and intends to make improvements to boost interest among potential residents.

Tillery said that preparations have begun to develop housing in a northwest tract near the new ball fields and Holdrege Country Club.

Phelps County Development Corp. also has a program to make ownership less expensive. If an employer assists an employee with a mortgage down payment, PCDC will match the employer’s $2,500 contribution with up to $2,500 from PCDC.

So far, more than 320 families have benefitted from the program.

The leadership in Holdrege understands the city’s housing challenge and wants to do something about it. Involving Heritage Homes in the Crew Subdivision may be a unique strategy, but the local population and economy won’t grow without housing.

“I’m just really pleased,” Tillery said. “The PCDC Board wants to see good things happen. They don’t chase trendy stuff and know what fits with our community. The City Council and City Administrator Chris Rector are great.”

Tillery said success in economic development requires doing multiple things at once. Especially with housing, it takes an “all of the above” effort. He’s anticipating some good news soon. “We have a developer who will make a proposal next week. I’m hopeful we’ll start on that one really soon.”