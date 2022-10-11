Holdrege FFA competes at land judging contest

HOLDREGE — Twenty-six members of the Holdrege FFA and Ag Education Program competed in the Southwest Area Land Judging contest Oct. 5 near Alma.

The contest was hosted by the Lower Republican Natural Resources District with 217 contestants from 14 schools evaluating four sites for topsoil thickness, slope and topsoil and subsoil textures. After determining these factors, each participant determined a land capability class and checked off recommended practices for each site based on cropland or rangeland qualities.

Eleven of the 26 Holdrege contestants received ribbons for the day.

Holdrege members that earned white ribbons were Amelia Ptacnik, Curtis Eschen and Alyssa Trotter.

Red ribbon winners included Isaac Trotter, Emily Helwick, JJ Bell, Aldyn Hadley and Roman Urbom.

Blue ribbon recipients were Derrek Marquardt and Cooper Lindstrom.

Purple-ribbon winner was Clay Maloley. Only the top ten individuals can receive a purple ribbon.

Also participating in the adult, noncompetitive division were Chyenne Tidyman, Nicholas Taylor and Mitchell May. These three competed in the National Contest last spring in Oklahoma City.

In the team competition, Holdrege’s top team of Clay Maloley, Cooper Lindstrom, Derrek Marquardt and Roman Urbom earned a spot at the State Land Contest as the third qualifying school. Other state qualifying schools were Alma, Southwest and Axtell. The State Land Evaluation contest will take place Oct. 19 near North Platte.

The next FFA event will see several chapter members participating in the 95th National FFA Convention. It will be broadcasted through RFD TV and ffa.org on Oct. 26-29. The Holdrege FFA Chapter will receive its fourteenth National Chapter Program Rating in the past 15 years. 2021 HHS graduate Josh Reed will receive his American FFA degree.

Holdrege FFA fruit sales will also begin Oct. 20 and run through Nov. 10.