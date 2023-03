KEARNEY – The city of Kearney Parks Department would like to inform the public that underground utility work is being completed near the hike-bike trail along east First Street, between Central Avenue and Avenue M.

During this time the hike-bike trail near the area will be closed to pedestrian traffic. Utility work will begin Tuesday and is expected to be completed by March 15.

Citizens are asked to use caution while in the area of construction and utilize an alternate route.