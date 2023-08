KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Parks Department would like to inform the public that effective immediately, the hike-bike trail will be closed from Country Club Lane to University Drive.

Repairs are required on the Kearney Canal and crews from Nebraska Public Power District will be working along that section of trail with heavy equipment.

Citizens are asked to avoid the area of construction, utilize an alternate route and obey all traffic control devices related to the trail closure.