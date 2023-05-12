KEARNEY — Sofia Hayes wants some time to make a few decisions before she starts her college career.

“That’s definitely my reasoning for taking a gap year,” said the Kearney Catholic High School senior. “My brother actually took a gap year, and he figured out what he wanted to study in college because of that. I don’t really see the point of going to college as ‘undecided,’ when I could just take a year off before college.”

While Sofia has decided not to enter college immediately after high school, that doesn’t mean she has no direction.

“My plan right now — and it might change — is that I might go to Appalachian State University in North Carolina,” she said. “I hope to study sustainable development with a focus in agricultural ecology. I took a tour of the school, and I loved it.”

Before starting college, Sofia hopes to travel to Argentina, perhaps Bolivia or maybe even New Zealand.

“My dad is from Argentina, and my whole extended family lives there,” she said. “I was planning on going there to see my family and just have some time there with them before I head off to college. And my dad owns a farm in Argentina, and I was planning on shadowing my cousin so I could see how the farm works.”

Although Sofia is still developing her plans, she might work on the farm for three or four months before traveling to Bolivia to work in a women’s shelter.

“I wanted to take a gap year because of the culture in Argentina,” Sofia said. “They really encourage taking extra time. My cousins who live there took a gap year. And I wanted to travel and mainly see if I really wanted to do agroecology. And if I’m paying for part of my college expenses, I don’t want it to go to waste.”

Sophia, 18, who is fluent in Spanish, grew up between Kearney and Argentina with her parents, Chelle and Ezequile Hayes. The experience of living between two cultures helped Sofia have a broader view of the world.

“It really made me want to help people,” she said. “I think that sustainable development is what I want to do for my gap year. I see all these people struggling and I think, oh, it would be really cool to be able to help out and make Argentina a better place — and hopefully the world.”

With one of Latin America’s largest economies, Argentina has struggled with a broad and diverse populist movement led by three-time President Juan Peron. Economic mismanagement and political dysfunction continue to define the country’s problems.

“It’s really sad,” Sofia said. “There’s just really not a way for people to make money in Argentina.”

A friend of her aunt’s organized a women’s shelter in Bolivia. Sofia also has the possibility of traveling to New Zealand with one of her father’s clients.

Traveling alone makes Sofia feel a little anxious, but she counters those feelings with confidence.

“But I do know that if something does go wrong, I can figure it out,” she said. “I plan to travel to Europe this summer with my brother. Hopefully I can get a few traveling lessons from that.”

In school, Sofia thrived with her art classes.

“I like making stuff with my hands,” she said.

With a world of possibilities ahead of her, Sofia feels excited about taking off a year before starting college, both from an experiential and a practical aspect.

“My parents are supportive of this,” she said about taking time off before furthering her education. “They really think that if they’re going to be spending money on my education, they want it to be for a good cause.”