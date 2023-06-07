KEARNEY — A Grand Island woman has been sentenced to state prison for her part in an attempted robbery in a January 2022 homicide case in Kearney.

On Jan. 16, 2022, Chenoa "Snow" Lemburg, 23, of Grand Island, and Joseph L. Garcia, 30, of Lexington, allegedly attempted to rob Joshua Morris, 19, and Mariah Chamberlin, 20, both of Kearney, at their house at 823 W. 23rd St.

On April 7, Lemburg pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court to felony accessory to a felony. In exchange for her plea, Buffalo County Deputy Attorney Michael Mefferd amended the charge from felony attempted robbery. Details on her involvement in the homicide case are sealed.

A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea.

On Thursday, Buffalo County District Judge John Marsh sentenced Lemburg to three to five years in state prison with 121 days credit for time already served.

The charge stemmed from an incident on Jan. 16, 2022. At about 8:38 p.m., Kearney Police Department officers responded to 823 W. 23rd St. for a report of gunshots in the area. Multiple witnesses heard several gunshots fired and saw one person possibly struck.

Witnesses reported seeing other subjects running away from the area and getting into a car and leaving the area.

Shortly after the initial call, two adult males, Garcia and Jared M. Shinpaugh, 31, of Lexington, arrived at Good Samaritan’s emergency room with apparent gunshot wounds. Garcia was treated at CHI Health Good Samaritan for his injuries and released. Shinpaugh died from his injuries.

In September 2022, Morris and Chamberlin both pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court to felony possession of marijuana more than one pound in connection to the death of Shinpaugh. In exchange for their pleas, charges of possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, marijuana, all felonies, were dropped. On Nov. 18, 2022, Chamberlin was sentenced to two years of probation. On Dec. 2, 2022, Morris was sentenced to three years of probation, and he was given 45 days credit. Records detailing Morris and Chamberlin's involvement in the homicide case are sealed.

In September 2022, Zachary Walker, 20, of Shelton, pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court to two felony counts of attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in connection to the death of Shinpaugh. In exchange for his plea, three similar counts were dismissed along with charges of possession of a defaced firearm and possession of marijuana more than one pound, all felonies. On Jan. 10, Walker was sentenced to four to eight years in state prison with 140 days credit for time already served. Details on his involvement in the homicide case are sealed.

In March, Garcia pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court to felony accessory to a felony. In exchange for his plea, the charge was amended from felony attempted robbery. On April 7, Garcia was sentenced to four to eight years in state prison. Details on his involvement in the homicide case are sealed.

Romeo Chambers, 26, of Hastings, is also charged in Buffalo County Court in connection to the January 2022 homicide. He is currently wanted on a Buffalo County warrant for second-degree murder, three counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of firearm by a prohibited person, first-degree assault and second-degree assault, all felonies.

Anyone with information about Chambers’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Kearney Police Department at 308-237-2104, contact Buffalo County Crimestoppers at 308-237-3424 or send information through the See It Say It Send It app.