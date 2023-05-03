KEARNEY — A Grand Island man will serve up to 20 years in prison for shooting a man in Kearney in May 2021.
According to court records, Gino Liban, 20, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to five to 10 years in prison for first-degree assault and five to 10 years in prison for use of a firearm to commit a felony. The prison sentences will run consecutive to one another. Gino was given 251 days credit for time already served.
In February, a jury found Liban guilty of felony first-degree assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony. He was arrested in November 2021 without incident by the Grand Island Police Department.
Court records detailing the incident are sealed; however, a Kearney Police Department news release outlines the case:
Around 2:15 a.m. on May 15, 2021, KPD officers were called to the 800 block of West 27th Street to investigate a report of possible gunshots. A short time later, officers received a call that a 20-year-old male had been admitted to the CHI Health Good Samaritan emergency room with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Preliminary information indicated the victim was walking around the 800 block of West 27th Street when he was approached by male subjects that pulled up in a light-colored four-door vehicle, and a physical fight took place involving multiple subjects. During the disturbance, a handgun was discharged several times, striking the victim once in the lower leg.
The victim was treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses reported following the shooting, the suspects departed southbound on Ninth Avenue in a light-colored four-door vehicle. The suspect was unable to be located the night of the shooting.