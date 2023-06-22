GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg Improvement Co. invites the public to join the celebration as they announce a $750 million business investment in their community on Wednesday.

This electrolyzer-based liquid fertilizer facility is the largest single private investment west of Lincoln in recent memory. The project will have a significant impact in the Corn Belt region, according to a press release.

A free lunch will be provided from 1-2 p.m. The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. with remarks from Gov. Jim Pillen and other dignitaries. The celebration will take place in the Wearparts building in Gothenburg’s industrial park, east of Landmark Implement. Road signs will help direct traffic to the location.

The business was successfully recruited through several local partnerships. The Gothenburg Improvement Co. and the city of Gothenburg spearheaded the project. A carbon-free energy resource will be provided by the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District, who currently are in the process of merging to become Platte River Public Power and Irrigation District.

Nebraska Public Power District, the wholesale power supplier for Dawson Public Power District and the city of Gothenburg, is working with Dawson PPD and the city to provide the power supply and electrical service needs of the business.

Central Platte Natural Resources District coordinated the usage of groundwater for the plant.