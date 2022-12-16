Goodfellows hits $63,533, money will help children in need around Kearney, Buffalo County

KEARNEY – The Kearney Goodfellows drive has risen to $63,533, thanks to today’s donations of $3,757.

The money will help Goodfellows make Christmas merry for needy children around Kearney and Buffalo County.

Last year 1,300 children received gifts from Goodfellows on Christmas.

Goodfellows also supplies kids in need with free milk throughout the year and with school supplies, warm clothes and winter coats.

On Sunday, Goodfellows volunteers will wrap gifts beginning at 1 p.m. at the Exhibition Building at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.

On Christmas morning, Dec. 25, volunteers will gather at the Exhibition Building. Deliveries will begin at 8 a.m.

There are several ways to donate to Goodfellows:

Drop off — Deliver your donation directly to the Kearney Hub office at 13 E. 22nd St.

Mail — Send your donation to Goodfellows, c/o Kearney Hub, P.O. Box 1888, Kearney, NE 68848.

Online — Visit the Goodfellows web site at goodfellows.cc.

Unless requested otherwise, all donations are published.

Today’s donors are:

AseraCare Hospice, $256; Kearney Cosmopolitan Club, $554; Jill Hadwiger, $52; Maxine Brass, $100; Gary Stromberg, $103; a goodfellow, $10; Kearney Poker Club, $100 in memory of Larry Butler; Bunco Babes, $55; Michael Dority DC and Deborah Dority, $250; Larry and Nancy Merz, $100; Dana and Beth Ernst, $250 in memory of Frank Dineen and Wes Hird; Gregg and Linda Barney, $100; Mrs. Violet Wiese, $20; Joseph Straka, $100.

Knights of Columbus 4th Degree 609, $100; Bernadene Johnson, $100 in memory of Lynn Johnson; Shanghai Five, $50; Bill and Nancy Anderson, $100 in memory of Jean Hill; Kearney Evening Lions Club, $100; Charles and Lynette Hickey, $100; anonymous, $25; Village Goldsmith Investors, $81; Soil Sisters & Misters Garden Club, $50; John and Kathy Horvath, $100 in memory of Kent and Jane Mattson; Sharon Swett, $100; Serendipity, $100; Curtis and Suzanne Bjornsen, $50.

Dr. and Mrs. Albert Poorman, $100; Thomas and Christina Heacock, $500; Chicken Coop, $50; Carol Sanger, $103.