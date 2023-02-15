KEARNEY – CHI Health Good Samaritan's Wellness Center will be closed for the rest of today (Wednesday) due to smoke in the sauna.

A new sauna was being installed late Wednesday morning in the men's locker room when smoke from inside the sauna set off the Wellness Center's fire alarm/sprinkler system and automatically alerted the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, according to a statement from Good Sam.

The situation was contained and quickly resolved. No one was injured. The Wellness Center will be closed the remainder of the day for clean-up.