KEARNEY — This week Golden Ticket Cinemas announced its theater at Hilltop Mall is launching the group's new "Movies for Everyone" program.

"Along with closed captioning, we also will be offering sensory shows on the weekends and open caption upon request," said Clam Sepulveda, creative director for Golden Ticket Cinemas.

"A sensory show is a unique movie showing where we turn the lights up, and turn the sound down, so you can get up, dance, walk, shout or sing!" Sepulveda said. "These shows run at the first matinee on most Saturdays and Sundays at participating locations."

Locations and movies, as well as tickets, will be available on the Golden Ticket Cinemas website, gtcinemas.com, and will also be listed on their Facebook pages. New programming should be up by Tuesday evening, according to Golden Ticket's press release.

"We are also excited to be able to run a sensory show of all our summer vacation movie series films later this year. That schedule should be up soon," Sepulveda said.

For more information, call 828-303-7512.