 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Give your preschooler a leg up with Kearney Head Start

  • 0

Watch as Sunrise Middle School band teacher Paloma Mena-Werth gives us an inside view of how GiveThx works. Over 400 notes have been sent since it began at Sunrise Middle School this month.

KEARNEY – Head Start, a program of Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska (Mid), provides comprehensive services to children and families. Kearney Head Start is now taking applications for the 2023-24 year.

The objective of the Head Start program is to enhance the cognitive, social and emotional development of income eligible children through the provision of comprehensive health, educational, nutritional, social and other services, involve parents in their children’s learning and to help parents make progress toward their educational, literacy and employment goals.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Head Start enhances children’s physical, social, emotional and intellectual development while helping parents with the goal of achieving self-sufficiency through the family partnership and goal setting process. Head Start creates an environment that builds upon and responds to the unique strengths and needs of each child and family, including high-quality early education at monthly family connection activities; home visits; on-going parenting enhancement services; comprehensive health services; nutrition; and ongoing support to parents through case management and peer support groups.

People are also reading…

If you have a preschool child, age 3 or 4, please contact Megan, Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska Kearney Head Start Center director, at the following address or phone number: 1023 Ave. F Kearney, NE 68848, 308-865-5695.

For more information, go to www.communityactionmidne.com.

FAVE 5: Kearney Hub's Ashley Bebensee shares her memorable stories from 2022

The most memorable stories from any year are the tales of people, or animals, who leave a positive impact on those around them. In 2022, it was heartwarming when volunteers from across the country came to Pioneer Village in Minden to breathe life back into the small-town museum. Also memorable was when the residents of Bertrand rallied behind a local family after a tragic car accident critically injured their son. 

Animals will always make it to the top of any of my lists, so I couldn't help but include the story of a senior dog who was reunited with her owners after 10 years apart and a mini therapy horse who is making a difference for people of all ages.

These are the five stories I enjoyed the most in 2022. 

ashley.bebensee@kearneyhub.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

FDA set to end decades long ban of gay and bisexual men donating blood

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News