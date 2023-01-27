Give your preschooler a leg up with Kearney Head Start

KEARNEY – Head Start, a program of Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska (Mid), provides comprehensive services to children and families. Kearney Head Start is now taking applications for the 2023-24 year.
The objective of the Head Start program is to enhance the cognitive, social and emotional development of income eligible children through the provision of comprehensive health, educational, nutritional, social and other services, involve parents in their children’s learning and to help parents make progress toward their educational, literacy and employment goals.
Head Start enhances children’s physical, social, emotional and intellectual development while helping parents with the goal of achieving self-sufficiency through the family partnership and goal setting process. Head Start creates an environment that builds upon and responds to the unique strengths and needs of each child and family, including high-quality early education at monthly family connection activities; home visits; on-going parenting enhancement services; comprehensive health services; nutrition; and ongoing support to parents through case management and peer support groups.
People are also reading…
If you have a preschool child, age 3 or 4, please contact Megan, Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska Kearney Head Start Center director, at the following address or phone number: 1023 Ave. F Kearney, NE 68848, 308-865-5695.
For more information, go to www.communityactionmidne.com.
FAVE 5: Kearney Hub's Ashley Bebensee shares her memorable stories from 2022
The most memorable stories from any year are the tales of people, or animals, who leave a positive impact on those around them. In 2022, it was heartwarming when volunteers from across the country came to Pioneer Village in Minden to breathe life back into the small-town museum. Also memorable was when the residents of Bertrand rallied behind a local family after a tragic car accident critically injured their son.
Animals will always make it to the top of any of my lists, so I couldn't help but include the story of a senior dog who was reunited with her owners after 10 years apart and a mini therapy horse who is making a difference for people of all ages.
These are the five stories I enjoyed the most in 2022.
Carson and Lilly hadn't been gone from home that long when their father got a call that the car Carson had been driving was hit by a semitrail…
As a miniature horse, JuneBug is smaller than a pony. She was born at just 18 inches tall. She is now over two years old and stands at 29 inch…
To a layman, the carousel looked like a lost cause. But fellow volunteers wanted to see the carousel restored to its former glory.
This scene was just a drill, but the exercise provided realistic training in mass casualty and triage for emergency first responders.
Pet owners are encouraged to have their pets microchipped and to keep the information updated no matter how long a pet is missing.