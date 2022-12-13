Give Where You Live donors boost Goodfellows by $13,169

KEARNEY — A total of 106 donors contributed $13,169 to Kearney Goodfellows during the Dec. 1 Give Where You Live campaign.

Combined with other private donations made before and after Give Where You Live, the Goodfellows tally now stands at $21,521.

Gifts given to Goodfellows help make Christmas brighter for needy children throughout Buffalo County.

In addition to delivering gifts on Christmas morning, Goodfellows provides milk, clothing, school supplies and winter jackets for children in need.

On Sunday, Goodfellows volunteers will wrap gifts for the kids beginning at 1 p.m. at the Exhibition Building at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.

On Christmas morning, Dec. 25, volunteers will gather at the Exhibition Building, and gift deliveries will begin at 8 a.m.

Many families have made wrapping and delivery an important part of their holiday traditions. In addition to helping wrap and deliver, supporters can help by donating to Goodfellows.

Supporters can donate several ways:

Drop off — Deliver your donation directly to the Kearney Hub office at 13 E. 22nd St.

Mail — Send your donation to Goodfellows, c/o Kearney Hub, P.O. Box 1888, Kearney, NE 68848.

Online — Visit the Goodfellows web site at goodfellows.cc.

Unless requested otherwise, all donations are published.

The following donations were made through Give Where You Live:

Buckle Corporate (matching gifts), $190; Richard and Glenda Prascher, $50; Mick and Eileen Jahn, $200; Brad and Karen Bigelow, $200; Marvin and Lucille Stone, $50; Robert Wiester, $200; Deanna Covington, $25; Robert and Eva Green, $500; anonymous, $26; Michelle Harter, $51; anonymous, $50; Tom and Cheryl Weides, $50; anonymous, $75; Craig and Nancy Weber, $308; Gary and Dee Larsen, $50; Dave and Wendy Nickel, $500; Dale and Janet Pohlmann, $100; George and Deb Quinn, $200.

Anonymous, $100; John and Beverly Gustafson, $50; Ron Larsen, $250; Gary and Sue Keim, $100 in memory of Dale and Lilia Wright; anonymous, $100; M&N Millwright, $300; Rick and Karen Rhoads, $500; anonymous, $100; Diane Stevens, $10; Paul and Dorann Bartels, $50; Tom and Mary Henning, $500; Ed and Mary Berglund, $256; anonymous, $103; Janet and Brent Steffen, $100.

Ben and Sara Homan, $103; David and Karen Rankio, $100; Cheryl Hough, $75; anonymous, $25; Lindsey Connot, $103; Galen Hadley, $103; Pete and Jane Kotsiopulos Charitable Advised Fund, $100; Dan and Carol Lindstrom, $103; BD Construction, $250; Rosemary Northwall, $25; Garth and Vicki Scism, $250; Charlie and Bev Pickens, $25; Gene and Linda Liebig, $25.

Anonymous, $30; Bradley Wegner, $103; Tom and Regina McCann, $100; Mike and Becky Evers Charitable Advised Fund, $600; Tammy Blankenship, $26; Linda Clark, $50 in memory of Stanley King; Kent Barney, $308; Amy Schmidt, $103; Rocky and Carmie Geiser, $256; Dobytown Kiwanis, $51.

Dr. George and Roxanne Bascom, $100; Tommy and Marlene Hansen, $103; Karl Geist, $500; Bob Heiden, $25; Ted and Kathy Sup, $35; Colleen Jacobson, $100 in memory of Larry and Jordan Jacobson; Riley and Joan Harris, $35; Lance and Chris Hehner, $100; Kim and Sue Wright, $26; anonymous, $100; Ed and Cindy Hollinger, $103; Rich and Judy Spellman, $200; Jane and Darrell Teply, $100; Tammy Tillotson, $50; Keith and Jan Rodehorst, $100; anonymous, $103; Tammy and Paul Jackson, $103 in memory of Franklin Teichmeier and Darrell Jackson; Lloyd and Sherryl Wilke, $26; anonymous, $51; KVFD Auxiliary, $50; Gene and Connie Koepke, $50; B. Eileen Frieden, $25.

Dick Beechner, $100; Larry Swanson, $100; Paul and Linda Younes, $300; Alan and Jean Reigenborn, $50; Don and Darlene Wagner, $100; James Rundstrom, $103; Bill Hamsa and Karol Bogard, $100; Jim and Elaine Hyde, $100; Mary Kulhanek, $20; Buzz’s Marine, $250; Alice Mercer, $100; Jake and Nicolle Williams, $103; Seekers Sunday School, First Methodist Church and Connie Ourada, $400; Marvin Heckman, $52; Sherry Foley, $25; Sharon Altmaier, $100; Rosemary Miller, $26 in memory of Jerry Miller; Larry Reed, $103; Bob and Kiley Slaymaker, $20; Lindsey O’Neill, $21; Gary and Julie Steffensmeier, $100; Alayna Swartzbaugh, $26; anonymous, $52.

Duane Franzluebbers, $52; Tim O’Dea, $103 in memory of Peggy O’Dea; Tobin, Cindy and Madalyn Houlden, $51 in memory of Theresa James; Connie Dorsey, $50; Susan Divan, $52; Mike and Jo Baldwin, $179.

The following made private donations to Goodfellows: Robert and Linda Zuehlsdorf, $49 in memory of Andrew Edward Zuehlsdorf; Mason and Tara Lammers, $100; NP Realty Inc., $100; Shelly Dimmitt, $50.